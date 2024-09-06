The South African division of the world’s leading water technology company celebrates a significant standards certification milestone

Xylem SA is excited to share that it has successfully achieved certification in ISO 14001 and 45001 management systems, covering Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE). The certification process distinguishes Xylem SA for prioritising employee safety and environmental protection, which are crucial to its philosophy to elevate customer focus and comprehensive quality control.

Such achievements uphold Xylem’s reputation as the world’s leading pure water technology company. Xylem is helping countries, companies, and people across the globe improve access to water and manage the challenges facing our planet’s most precious natural resource. Xylem has operated in Africa for over 60 years: Xylem Africa has regional hubs in South Africa, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Egypt, and has dozens of partners covering most of the continent’s countries.

To continue supporting its current and future customers when water is under considerable strain, Xylem works to achieve and maintain industry and global standards.

Certification in ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 management systems enables Xylem SA to ensure ongoing employee health & safety and environmental protection. Among the benefits, the certification provides Xylem SA with a framework to identify and assess occupational health and safety risks, assist it in staying compliant with relevant health and safety regulations, and demonstrate Xylem SA’s commitment to providing a safe and healthy workplace.

“ISO certification is not just a piece of paper. Achieving ISO 14001 and 45001 certification represents tremendous effort by Xylem SA’s staff across a multi-year process that required numerous adaptations and improvements. Their dedication and effort brought us here, supported by our seriousness around employee safety, environmental protection, quality control, and our focus on customers. Congratulations to the Xylem team members who made this certification a reality, and we’ll continue enhancing our ability to serve our employees, partners, and customers ” says Chetan Mistry, Strategy and Marketing Manager at Xylem Africa.

The ISO 14001 and 45001 management systems standards are developed and enforced by the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO), the globe’s primary creator of voluntary International Standards. Established in 1946, it is one of the oldest non-governmental international organisations. Each standard is designed on the feedback and consensus of industry experts, enabling trustworthy trade and cooperation. Companies undergo rigorous scrutiny and testing to align with a specific standard, ensuring that ISO certification represents focus, care, and diligence in that area.

RoSPA recognition for safety

Globally, Xylem also received substantial recognition from the internationally renowned Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Health and Safety Awards for its unwavering commitment to protecting lives. During the 2024 ceremony, Xylem received an incredible 42 RoSPA awards, representing 18 countries. This sweep triples Xylem’s 14 RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, which were received last year and represented eight countries.

RoSPA announced Xylem’s achievement in June 2024, making the water solutions leader part of a legacy that values dedication to high safety standards and the well-being of individuals and signifies a commitment to excellence. The awards are even more notable given the competition, selected from a pool of nearly 2,000 entrants from 50 countries.

“RoSPA’s criteria encompass a comprehensive assessment of health and safety management systems, leadership, employee engagement, risk assessment and continuous improvement initiatives. Participating in the program is an invaluable opportunity for us to benchmark our health and safety performance against industry best practices, learn from leading safety practitioners, identify areas for improvement, and amplify our efforts to create a safe and healthy work environment for our colleagues,” said Autumn Crum, Xylem’s Director of Environment, Health, Safety and Operational Sustainability (EHSS).

Helping every drop count

Xylem is at the forefront of modern water solutions, both commercially and in altruistic work through its Watermark social investment branch. The name ‘Xylem’ refers to an organic membrane that helps move water in plants, and like its namesake, Xylem strives to connect communities and water through innovation and partnerships.

Across Africa, Xylem is helping countries, communities, and companies access clean water through a range of products and services. Xylem’s range of pumps, which includes market-leading brands such as Lowara, Flygt, and Bell & Gossett, are renowned for their efficiency, reliability, and advanced technological features.

Xylem provides consultation, design, installation, engineering, repair, and equipment rental services directly and through its network of experienced partners. In recent years, the Xylem stable of brands has become synonymous with modernising wastewater facilities, detecting leaks in elaborate pipeline networks, providing dewatering solutions to mines, enabling efficient water use for agriculture, and delivering cutting-edge solutions such as solar pumps and UV sanitisation.

Xylem employs 23,000 people and earned a combined revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023.

In a world of steadily declining supplies, fundamentally inefficient infrastructure, easily contaminated resources, and increasingly unpredictable weather, Xylem strives to bring together water’s economic and social benefits. It supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation for all), but with the view that water underpins all development goals.

By achieving certification in ISO 14001 and 45001 management systems, Xylem SA demonstrates that it takes these goals seriously, striving for a world that provides clean water to everyone.