Sustainable farming and cost reduction with IBC SOLAR

The whole of South Africa understands the frustration of having no power due to failing energy sources. Coming home to no power after a long hard day in the field surely gets the temperature up and boiling (though the temperature of your geyser is still ice-cold)! IBC SOLAR is here to bring calm to the storm.

Arno Odendaal from IBC SOLAR gladly shared information about this company and how they are here to help the farmers of South Africa. “At IBC SOLAR we understand the unique challenges farmers face when it comes to the cost of energy and sustainability. That is why we have launched our IBC roadshow to showcase real solar installation across the Western Cape”. A unique distinction from other solar energy companies, is that IBC SOLAR is specifically designed for the agricultural sector – the focus is purely on farmers!

“Our goal is simple – to demonstrate the tangible benefits that solar energy can bring to your farm, helping you reduce energy costs, ensure energy security and contribute to ESG (environmental, social, and governance) goals by significantly lowering your CO 2 emissions”, says Arno.

With premium products like Victron energy inverters, solar MD battery storage and LonGi Solar modules, IBC ensures that you have access to world-class solar solutions that will be displayed at their roadshow. These products are fully working and operating on commercial farms, giving farmers ease of mind when it comes to power accessibility.

Arno says that IBC offers financing solutions covering both operations and maintenance of these solar systems and ensures that your system will work optimally for years to come.

Join IBC SOLAR’s roadshow at NAMPO Cape, 11-14 September 2024, and discover how solar energy can power your farm.

Visit their website for more information at https://www.ibc-solar.co.za/.