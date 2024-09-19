Staalmeester: Taking efficiency and value for money to a new level

Staalmeester has been a leading agricultural equipment supplier since 1951. Being one of the oldest agricultural machinery manufacturing companies in South Africa means that they know what farmers need. They supply small and medium farmers with only the best products.

At NAMPO Cape 2024, Staalmeester had two of their latest products on display: the JF 1300 spreader and the 2021 hammermill.

The JF 1300 spreader

This spreader is one of Staalmeester’s top sellers in this market range due to its cost effectiveness and lower power consumption that make it perfect for smaller operations that do not need to spend money on heavy equipment, but still want to get the job done.

This spreader’s discs and feeder opening can be adjusted hydraulically to spread uniformly, or to spread only on one side on smaller areas. The spreader can reach a spreading distance of 16 to 36 m.

The spreader holds up to one tonne of product with a bucket capacity of 1 300 litres. Its discs and spreaders are made of stainless steel to withstand corrosion and extend the spreader’s life.

Hendri de Korte, Depot Manager for Staalmeester as well as the Area Representative for the Western Cape, explains that the power consumption on these spreaders is lower because of the lighter, yet durable, material used for the bucket.

“This spreader is not only intended for beginner farmers, but also for larger farmers who do not want heavy, expensive equipment,” says Hendri.

The 2021 hammermill

These hammermills are new to the Staalmeester range. The 2021 hammermill is a single-phase hammermill with a capacity of up to 1,5 tonnes per hour.

“This hammermill is a little bit smaller, and it is dust free, which makes it a very competitive product,” explains Hendri.

These hammermills come in two options, a 4 kW single phase motor or a 6,5 litre petrol engine. Because of the size and the engine on top it also uses less power, which makes it as efficient but less costly.

The hammermill has different screen sizes down to a 0,6 mm screen, making it the perfect hammermill for super fine maize meal.

Staalmeester has dealerships all over South Africa and keep up to date stock of all parts for their products. If you would like to enquire about these new products or any of the other Staalmeester products, you can send an e-mail to info@staalmeester.co.za or visit their website at www.staalmeester.co.za.