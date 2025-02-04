South Africans can now afford solar energy: World of Sun and Wind Power has financing options available

Are you ready to start relying on sustainable power and energy sources? World of Sun and Wind Power is committed to making renewable energy solutions accessible to a broader audience by offering tailored financing options for their solar power systems.

Recognising that the upfront costs of solar installations can be a barrier for many in South Africa, this company has developed financing plans to assist customers in transitioning to sustainable energy without the burden of an immediate, full payment.

Standard solar packages with financing

The company provides a range of standard solar packages—3kW, 5kW, 8kW, 10kW, 12kW, and 16kW systems—that are eligible for financing. While these packages are predefined, World of Sun & Windpower is also equipped to finance larger systems based on individual customer requirements. It is important to note that financing is currently not available for wind power systems.

Inclusive installation costs

One of the significant advantages of their financing model is the inclusion of installation costs within the financing plan. This approach eliminates the need for customers to make an upfront payment for installation, thereby reducing the initial financial burden and facilitating a smoother transition to solar energy.

Competitive pricing and warranties

All solar packages are competitively priced to offer the best value to customers. While financing does incur additional costs over time compared to outright purchases, it provides an affordable alternative for those who may not have the means for a lump-sum payment. Financed systems come with a ten year warranty on inverters and batteries – aligning with the financing period. This warranty includes an annual visit from an installer, during which solar panels are cleaned to ensure optimal performance and cost savings.

Flexible repayment plans

The financing agreement spans a ten year period, with payment structures tailored to the specific system selected by the customer. This flexibility allows customers to choose a plan that best fits their financial situations while enjoying the benefits of renewable energy.

Personalised consultation services

To ensure that each customer selects the most suitable system and financing option, World of Sun and Wind Power offers personalised consultation services. Installers conduct site assessments and engage in detailed discussions with customers to understand their energy needs before specifying an appropriate system.

By offering these comprehensive financing options and support services, World of Sun and Wind Power demonstrates their dedication to making renewable energy solutions both affordable and accessible, empowering more individuals to embrace sustainable living.

Visit their website at https://worldofsunandwindpower.com/ to get your house off the grid!