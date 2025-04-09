Sintech: Driving innovation in braking and clutch solutions for agriculture and industry

469 words

Since 1984, Sintech has been a trusted supplier of clutches, brakes, and engineering solutions to the South African market, with a strong focus on mining and mining-related industries. Over the years, the company has expanded its expertise to serve the agriculture and earthmoving sectors, as well as the processing of mined products.

Sintech’s unique industry experience enables it to provide expert consultation from the initial design phase through to project completion. The products Sintech supplies are market leaders in their respective fields and are sourced from globally renowned manufacturers known for world-class design, reliable product support, and cutting-edge technology.

Sintech employs over 60 people across its ISO 9001:2015-certified facilities in Johannesburg and Durban. As a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor under the Generic Codes, Sintech is proud to offer exceptional customer service and a suite of specialised services, including:

Service exchange units

New units and stock control

On-site testing and monitoring

Design and consultancy

Equipment upgrades

Once a customer support program is in place, service exchange clutches and brakes are available for immediate replacement, helping to minimise or eliminate production or operational downtime. All units are rebuilt to original equipment specifications and are backed by a full factory warranty.

With an extensive inventory of new clutches and brakes, Sintech is ready to meet your application requirements, whether for new installations or the replacement of units beyond economical repair. On-site stock control services are also offered to optimise cost-efficiency and ensure availability. This applies to both new units and spare parts.

Factory-trained technicians and fully equipped service vehicles are on call 24/7, providing product support and conducting regular on-site condition monitoring and preventive maintenance — all part of Sintech’s commitment to keeping your operations running smoothly.

Their sales teams, based in Johannesburg and Durban, are passionate about more than just selling. As in-house trained representatives, they take pride in educating customers and recommending tailored solutions. At Sintech, we believe that our value lies in the time and expertise we invest in each client relationship. You can always expect expert advice, quality products, and round-the-clock support.

Since its inception, Sintech together with its international principals,has played a key role in the design and specification of clutch, brake, and drive system installations across earthmoving and mining applications. Whether the goal is to boost operational efficiency or enhance health and safety, Sintech is ready to guide customers toward upgrades that align with the latest international standards.

Sintech proudly partners with global leaders such as Carlisle, FMC, Euroricambi, Trazione, Allison, and Goetze — key suppliers who have played a vital role in the company’s growth in the agriculture, earthmoving, and mining sectors since 1984.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at their workshop — from receiving and cleaning, to testing, assembly, and final packaging: Watch the video

For more information visit their website at: https://www.sintech.co.za/