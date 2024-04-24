Shift to Smit Gears for success

Do not let gears get you out of gear. The Smit Gears team are not only passionate about their products, but also about their clients and keeping your business running smoothly.

Smit Gears manufacture and repair most parts for vehicles, trucks, farming, and earthmoving equipment. They specialise in general engineering, repairs, and the manufacturing of gearbox parts suited to different makes and models.

When a part is broken or goes missing, Smit Gears will help take the hassle out of finding the right replacement.

They believe in creating value for their clients by delivering exceptional service, meeting their scheduled goals and delivering good quality.

Smit Gears does not want you to lose one day of production because you do not have the right part. They maintain high standards when it comes to the repair and manufacturing of components.

Hanno Smit, the Managing Director, has more than fifteen years of experience in the gear manufacturing industry and has a hands-on approach to all their activities.

Smit Gears can manufacture new parts from raw materials, or repair your old broken or worn parts.

They manufacture crown wheel and pinion sets, bevel gears, spur gears, helical gears, main shafts, splined shafts, couplers, and brass gears to name a few.

For affordable solutions and exceptional service, contact Smit Gears today. Visit their website www.smitgears.co.za or Facebook page Smit Gear Repairs and Manufacturing, for more information.