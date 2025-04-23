Do you need educational resources or equipment? SAToyTrade has it all!

South African Educational Toy and Equipment Supplier (SAToyTrade) specialises in educational, therapeutic, school, and stationary products and equipment supporting with teaching and learning.

They have more than 40 SAToyTrade franchises countrywide and are expanding rapidly. The company delivers nationwide directly to your home, post office, school, practice or organisation, no matter where you are in South Africa.

SAToyTrade believes in providing the best possible educational products. Customers include baby houses, pre-primary, primary & secondary schools, charity organisations, occupational therapists, psychiatrists, kinder kineticists, play therapists and social workers, as well as dedicated parents, grandparents, and family members.

They cater for different ages with a key focus on children 0 months to 10 years.

SAToyTrade Educational Product Range

SAToyTrade prides itself on supplying South Africans with top quality, durable and an incredible range of valuable educational tools, aids, equipment, and toys. They are best known for its “one-stop shop” status, implying that you as the customer, do not have to look any further, you will find all the products and equipment you need at SAToyTrade at reasonable prices. SAToyTrade’s extensive product range, will enable you to teach your pupils and/or children to grow to their true potential.

Contact them for more information at 012-253-8019, 071-864-0372

Or send an e-mail to: info@satoytrade.co.za You can also visit their website where you can buy their products online: www.satoytrade.co.za