Riken Electric: State-of-the-Art production of quality components

Riken Electric is thrilled to give clients a sneak peak of their cutting-edge production line for miniature circuit breakers (MCBs). This new facility embodies the pinnacle of automation and precision engineering, ensuring their products meet the highest standards of safety and reliability.

Advanced automation and precision

The fully automated production line uses the latest manufacturing technology to produce MCBs in a range of sizes from 1 to 63 A, and in breaking capacities of 3 kA, 6 kA, and 10 kA.

Meticously controlled production process to maintain exacting standards:

⁠ ⁠Dimensional specification and tolerance: Our advanced machinery ensures that each component is produced with precise dimensional accuracy, adhering to strict tolerance limits. This guarantees the uniformity and compatibility of all parts, resulting in MCBs that are both reliable and durable.

⁠ ⁠Electrical tripping characteristics: Beyond physical precision, the production line rigorously tests the electrical performance of each circuit breaker. This includes validating their tripping characteristics against defined tripping curves. By doing so, Riken Electric ensures that their MCBs will perform consistently and accurately in real-world scenarios, providing effective protection against overcurrent and short circuits.

⁠ ⁠Current conducting and tripping capacity: Each MCB undergoes comprehensive testing to confirm its current conducting capability and tripping performance. Their systems simulate various electrical conditions to ensure that every unit can handle its specified load and trip appropriately to prevent damage or hazards.

Key features of the new production line:

⁠ ⁠High-level automation: The production line is designed for maximum efficiency and minimal human intervention, reducing the risk of errors and increasing throughput.

⁠ ⁠Precision engineering: Cutting-edge technology ensures that every MCB meets rigorous quality standards, from the initial component fabrication to the final assembly.

⁠ ⁠Comprehensive testing: Their quality control processes include extensive testing of both physical dimensions and electrical properties, ensuring each breaker functions perfectly out of the box.

⁠ ⁠Scalability: The production line can adjust to different MCB specifications, allowing Riken Electric to quickly respond to market demands and customer needs.

Commitment to quality and safety

At Riken Electric, they understand the reliability of their products directly impacts the safety of the electrical systems they protect. Their new production line is a testament to their commitment to excellence, leveraging the latest technology to produce miniature circuit breakers that set a new benchmark for quality and performance.

By integrating precise manufacturing processes with thorough testing protocols, they ensure that each Riken Electric MCB delivers unmatched reliability and safety. Whether used in residential, commercial, or industrial applications, their MCBs are designed to provide peace of mind and superior protection.

They invite you to experience the innovation and quality that Riken Electric brings to the table with their new line of miniature circuit breakers. Trust in their expertise and commitment to excellence as they continue to lead the way in electrical safety solutions.

