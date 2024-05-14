Register for AgriSkills Transfer mid-year intake: It is never too late to start learning!

If you are thinking of joining the agricultural industry but have missed enrolment at AgriSkills Transfer at the beginning of the year … do not fret! You have a second chance to join this leading agricultural education institute.

You can now enrol for AgriSkills Transfer mid-year intake before the end of June 2024. Register for any of their AgriSETA accredited courses and gain valuable skills and certifications that will set you apart in the agricultural industry.

Whether you are a seasoned farmer or just starting out, their courses are tailored to enhance your knowledge and career prospects.

AgriSkills Transfer offers a number of different learning methods to suite not only students but those who cannot attend everyday classes at their campus as well.

With their new interactive online platform, you will have access to AgriSkills Transfer short courses, videos, and so much more. The platform is designed to be as simple and user friendly as possible and have been tested by AgriSkills Transfer students and staff to ensure that you have everything you need at your fingertips.

“We want to add value to the industry, and we wanted to create a product with substance,” explains Shaun Welmans, Chief Operating Officer.

The platform also has a try-before-you-buy option. This means an interested client can visit the platform and choose to do one module of the course they are interested in. If they like it, they can decide to register for the course.

AgriSkills Transfer offers:

Full time courses – live, work and study on the AgriSkills Transfer farm

Blended courses – a combination of in person practical and online theory

Online learning – short courses, national certification, and national diploma

Distance learning – for students who have access to, or are employed at a practical site and do not need access to a secondary practical site

Short courses – comprehensive quick skills for busy famers

Reskilling courses – to learn new skills to do an entirely different job than the one you are doing now or catch up with skills you have forgotten.

You will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders in different agricultural sectors and not just gain valuable skills but also experience.

Visit the website www.agriskills.net today to ensure you do not miss out on their mid-year intake.