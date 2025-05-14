Regenerative farming: The way of the future

686 words

The future of farming relies on the future of our planet. One of the largest industries working on technological advancements towards sustainability is the agricultural sector; the reason for this is simple; Agriculture relies on the natural resources of our planet.

They say when something gets difficult to manage you should return to the basics, and that is exactly what regenerative farming is. Returning your soil back to its basic composition. More farmers worldwide are turning to regenerative farming as this is the future of agriculture. This practice addresses the critical challenges faced by farmers globally with added benefits for the growth of your crops.

It is estimated that 33% of global soils are degraded. Regenerative farming rebuilds degraded soil by increasing organic matter and microbial activity. It suggests that these practices could offset 5 to 20% of global CO2 emissions annually to help combat climate change. Regenerative farming works across climates and farm sizes, blending traditional knowledge with modern technology. From small-holder farms to large, commercialised farms, it is adaptable and does not require expensive infrastructure. Unlike industrial agriculture, which often depletes resources, regenerative farming has one clear message: better soil, stronger ecosystems, and more resilient farms.

What is regenerative farming?

This approach to agriculture focusses on restoring and improving soil health, biodiversity and ecosystems while still growing healthy crops. It is a practice of actively restoring environmental damage. The key practices of regenerative

include minimal soil disturbance, cover cropping, crop rotation and diversity, grazing management and reduced

chemical inputs.

While many of these methods are being used separately on farms the combination may be key to a larger yield with healthier crops. The idea is to increase carbon sequestration, increase water retention, reduce erosion, and promote biodiversity. The use of these methods can also lead to farms that are more resilient to climate change while reducing greenhouse emissions.

How does regenerative farming work?

• By moving to no-till or low-till practices you retain carbon in the soil, reduce your fuel usage, and maintain soil moisture. Avoiding heavy ploughing preserves your soil structure, prevents erosion, and protects microbial communities.

• Planting non-harvested crops like clover during the off season covers your bare soil and prevents erosion. This practice also suppresses weeds, adds nutrients, and feeds your organic soil microbes.

•While many south African farmers already practice crop rotation and diversity, this is one of the most effective ways of regenerative farming. By alternating with different crops seasonally, you can break pest and disease cycles, improve your soil nutrient balance, and enhance resilience.

•Organic is the way to go and adding compost to your soil can boost your soil carbon and recycle plant nutrients.

•By using rotational grazing to mimic natural herd migrations you can stimulate grass growth. Allowing your cattle to graze in different paddocks allows other paddocks to grow and forces your animals to eat the grass available and not only the grass they prefer. Moving your cattle assists by trampling organic matter into your soil and distributes nutrients via manure.

•The whole idea of regenerative farming is returning to natural practices. By minimising synthetic fertilisers and pesticides and using alternatives like compost or integrated pest management, you allow your soil to return to its natural healthy state. The impact of going organic can also reduce your costs and allow for an increase in pollinators and waterways.

•Agroforestry is another way of boosting your plant and soil health. Integrating trees and shrubs provide shade and windbreaks for your plants and the deep roots stabilise the soil and nutrient cycles.

How it all comes together

This means a farmer may, for example, plant cover crops after harvesting maize and rotate it with soya beans the next year while using no-till methods.

Over time the soil will become richer in carbon and nutrients, hold more water, and support a diverse range of plants, insects, and animals, leading to increased yields and resilience against climate changes. With the emphasis on a greener way of doing things, industries across the world are working on technological advancements to save the planet. By practicing regenerative farming, you can be at the head of the game.