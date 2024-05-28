Record attendance at the 2024 SA Large Herds Conference

Over 500 delegates registered for the 2024 SA Large Herds Conference that commenced earlier today at the Sun International Boardwalk Hotel in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. This is the largest number of delegates ever registered for this conference since the very first SA Large Herds Conference was held in 1999.

Fanie Ferreira, CEO of the Milk Producers Organisation (MPO), officially opened the conference and welcomed all delegates. He mentioned that this event, hosted by the MPO, is one of the highlights of the organisation’s calendar.

“I’m sure that you’re all excited for us to get started and like me, look forward to the presentations from our expert speakers.” He added that South Africa’s milk producers are a resilient and adaptable group of people, not afraid to embrace change. “I thank the farmers for their trust and confidence in the MPO to address some of the challenges the industry is facing on their behalf. It is apparent that the challenges we are facing now, are bigger than ever before.”

He assured the delegates that the MPO is excited to serve the industry under the guidance of a young, energetic, and enthusiastic board of directors, democratically elected by the members.

The sector role-players attending the conference can look forward to two days, 27 and 28 May, filled with presentations by an extremely knowledgeable line-up of speakers. The first session after the official opening kicked off with the keynote speaker, Vusi Thembeckwayo, a global speaker and best-selling author, followed by JP Landman and Chris Yelland, two well-known South African energy gurus. Speakers were selected to specifically address some of the main issues regarding the management of people, plants and animals that dairy farmers face daily. The aim is for delegates to leave the 2024 SA Large Herds Conference feeling inspired and motivated with newly acquired energy and knowledge in abundance to go back to their farms and make changes for the better.