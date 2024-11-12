Raising the bar for those with green fingers: DIY your own raised garden beds!

If you have ever dreamed of growing your own fresh vegetables, herbs, or flowers, then a raised garden bed might just be your new best friend! Not only do these elevated plots add a touch of charm to your backyard, but they also make gardening easier on your back and knees: no more bending over like a pretzel! Plus, raised beds offer better drainage, improved soil quality, and even deter pesky critters from munching on your plants.

Raised garden beds offer numerous benefits that make them a great option for gardeners of all levels. One of the primary advantages is improved soil quality. You have full control over the soil composition, ensuring your plants receive the nutrients they need. The beds also allow for better drainage, preventing waterlogging and reducing weed growth thanks to easy management and the ability to add barriers.

In addition, raised beds help with pest control and offer an extended growing season since the soil warms up quicker in the spring. They are perfect for those with limited space or mobility, making gardening accessible on patios, decks, or areas with poor soil. Elevated beds reduce the need for bending and kneeling, making it more comfortable for the gardener.

How to build your own raised garden bed

Any DIY-project may seem daunting, and much easier to pass off to the professionals to handle, however there is something rewarding about taking a step back after a hard day’s work and seeing the fruit of your labour. Building your own raised garden bed is not as difficult as it may seem!

Materials you will need:

• Wood (cedar or redwood are durable options)

• Screws or nails

• A drill

• Landscape fabric

• Soil mix for raised beds

A step-by-step instruction:

1.Choose the location: Pick a sunny spot, as most plants thrive with at least six hours of sunlight per day.

2. Measure and cut wood: Decide the size of your bed, typically 1 m to 1,5 m wide to reach across easily, and cut the wood to your desired length.

3. Assemble the frame: Use screws or nails to connect the corners, creating a sturdy rectangular frame.

4. Prepare the ground: Clear the ground beneath your bed of any grass or weeds, and lay landscape fabric to prevent weeds from growing.

5. Add soil: Fill the bed with a high-quality soil mix, ideally one made for raised beds, to ensure your plants receive proper nutrients.

6. Plant your garden: Choose your favourite vegetables, herbs, or flowers, and start planting!