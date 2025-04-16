Categories: Articles, VideosPublished On: 16th April 2025

VIDEO: Prune like a pro with the PellenC C3X pruning shears!

Pellenc’s C3X pruning shears are a cutting-edge for any pruning job, making your work load lighter and giving you freedom of movement.

These shears have a cordless design with an integrated battery allowing you freedom of movement. The C3X is also equipped with the patented Activ’Security system that instantly stops the blade if it comes into contact with the user’s hand.

Lightweight and durable, these shears are perfect for any agricultural, landscaping, or horticultural professional.

Visit them at NAMPO 2025 and see this magnfificent piece of technology for yourself.

0