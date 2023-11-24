ProAgri BNZ 50

Celebrating our 50th edition of ProAgri BNZ!

It is with great joy and a sense of accomplishment that we present to you the 50th edition of our beloved ProAgri Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe magazine. Where has the time gone? As we reflect on this milestone and as we take a look at all of our covers, we cannot

help but think of the amazing magazines we have created over the past few years, the people we have met along the way and the interesting and insightful stories that we have covered.

When looking back at where we started and where we are today, we also notice how the agricultural industry and topics transformed over the past 50 editions. Fifty editions mark a journey of growth, exploration, and shared knowledge. From the inaugural issue to the present, each edition has been a testament to our commitment to delivering quality content that informs, inspires, and connects our

community.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated team of writers, contributors, designers, and other staff who have worked tirelessly to bring you engaging and relevant articles. Their passion and expertise have been instrumental in shaping the identity of

our magazine.

To our readers, your loyalty has been the driving force behind our continued success. Whether you joined us from the beginning or recently became a part of our community, we are grateful for the trust you have placed in us to be your source of information and inspiration.

As we celebrate this significant milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to excellence. The 50th edition is not just a reflection of the past but a promise for the future. We are excited about the journey ahead and the opportunity to continue serving you with even more captivating content.

Our team at ProAgri continues to do what we do best, in good times and bad, supporting the farming community and uniting us through

great stories. Thank you for being an integral part of our story. Here’s to 50 editions of growth, learning, and shared experiences. Cheers to the past, present, and the exciting chapters yet to unfold.

Here’s to the next 50 editions!

ProAgri-greetings!

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za

Read ProAgri_BNZ 50 here: