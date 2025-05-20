ProAgri Africa 112

372 words

Dear readers,

There is something truly special about this time of year. While the winter is getting closer, many are winding down the season, and others are already planning the next one — and that’s the beauty of the agricultural industry. It never stops moving, growing, and adapting.

In this month’s issue, we are proud to feature Jupidex on our cover. They are committed to investing in the agricultural industry not only for commercial farms, but for every farmer who wants to get more done with less effort. From soil preparation equipment to spreaders, sprayers and balers, their equipment is manufactured to help us grow smarter and farm better. It’s not just about machines; it’s about moving Africa forward, together. Read more on page 2.

We also bring you some highlights from the AgriTech Expo in Chisamba. Walking among passionate farmers, cutting-edge equipment, and practical solutions reminded us again: The future of farming is bright. Read more on page 11. Also in this edition, we dig into regenerative farming — a growing movement across the continent. It’s all about giving back to the soil, working with nature, and building a farm that will thrive for generations.

We share real insights from farmers who are already experiencing the benefits. And then, something green and powerful … the Moringa tree. This hardy tree isn’t just a health booster for humans; it’s proving to be a game-changer in poultry farming too. High in nutrients, easy to grow, and full of potential, it might just be the next big thing on your farm. And if you love big farming stories, you’re going to enjoy our feature on the largest pivot in Africa, right in Mkushi, Zambia.

It’s more than just size; it’s a symbol of what’s possible when farmers think big and invest wisely. Read more on page 6. Every month, we aim to bring you practical stories, good ideas, and a little inspiration to carry with you into the fields. Whether you’re planting, harvesting, feeding livestock, or fixing that stubborn water pump, know that you’re not alone. We’re in this together.

Until next time, warm greetings.

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za