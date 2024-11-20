ProAgri Africa 106

Dear readers,

In 2024, we faced many ups and downs. We saw progress in sustainable farming methods and new technology that helps with precision farming. At the same time, we had to deal with changes in markets and global economic shifts. Despite all this, farmers’ dedication to feeding their communities and supporting their families has remained strong.

As farmers are preparing their lands for the next planting season, some of them are still anticipating the rain and some areas finally saw rain after long dry periods.

Namibia, for example, had rain that brought much-needed relief and hope to many. It reminded us that patience can bring rewards when we least expect it. But in other areas, farmers are still waiting for rain, highlighting how unpredictable the weather can be and the need for new ways to deal with this challenge. Many farmers are trying out new techniques, like precision farming, to save resources and boost their production.

In this second-last edition of ProAgri Africa for 2024, we have some exciting and insightful articles for our farmers. Are you considering your own small-scale beekeeping operation? Turn to page 30 for some insightful tips on how to get started and what you will need.

On a positive note, Namibia’s livestock industry is alive and well, and despite challenges such as drought, exports reached record highs in the first quarter of 2024. Read more on page 39. As we approach the final stretch of the year, I wish to remind all our hardworking farmers and partners that the last push is always the toughest but also the most rewarding. The past months have tested our strength and perseverance, but your dedication has carried you through.

Let us face these last two months with the same resilience that defines African agriculture. Take pride in how far you have come and keep

pushing forward, knowing that your hard work sows the seeds for future growth. Let us finish strong, knowing that a new season.

