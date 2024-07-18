ProAgri Africa 102

As we combat in the wild winter of July, it is a perfect time to reflect on the agricultural advancements that are shaping our world and contributing to sustainable practices. This month’s edition of ProAgri brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to your fingertips, with a special focus on critical topics that resonate deeply within our agricultural community.

Firstly, we explore the realm of climate-smart crops, which are becoming increasingly vital in the face of unpredictable weather patterns and climate change. These crops are not only resilient but also promise better yields and sustainability, ensuring food security for future generations. Read more about the importance of integrating these crops into your farming practices on page 9.

We also cast a spotlight on the significant role of indigenous foods in combating malnutrition. These nutrient-rich foods, often overlooked in modern diets, are being rediscovered for their health benefits and cultural importance. Our new series of food security and nutrition tells how indigenous crops could help to provide a balanced diet and improved health in our communities, and alleviate malnutrition. Read more on page 29.

Pest control remains a critical challenge for many farmers, especially those using hydroponics systems. This issue delves into innovative pest control methods that are not only effective but also environmentally friendly. Whether you are a seasoned hydroponics farmer or just starting, our comprehensive guide will help you maintain a healthy and productive system.

Additionally, we delve into the benefits of vermicomposting, an eco-friendly way to enhance soil fertility using composting worms. Vermicompost is rich in nutrients and beneficial microorganisms, making it an excellent organic fertiliser. This practice not only reduces waste, but also promotes healthier plant growth. Our article provides practical tips on how to start and maintain a vermicomposting system, helping you create a sustainable and efficient farming ecosystem. Read more on page 19.

We hope this edition of ProAgri inspires you to adopt new practices, embrace innovation, and continue your journey towards sustainable and productive agriculture. Your feedback is always welcome as we strive to provide the most relevant and impactful content for our readers.

Happy reading!

Warm regards,

Bianca Henning

bianca@proagri.co.za