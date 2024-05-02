One fuel system, one network, one team!

In today’s fast-paced world of logistics, every minute and every cent counts. For fleet owners and logistics companies, managing fuel expenses efficiently while ensuring uninterrupted operations is of utmost importance. Online Petroleum addresses these challenges by offering clients a multi-functional B2B Cloud-Based Fuel Management platform that revolutionises the fuel sector and transforms how logistics companies handle their refueling requirements. Our platform streamlines the connection between fleet owners, drivers, and truck stop owners, ensuring seamless coordination and optimisation of fueling operations.

By consolidating all fuel procurement processes, we provide clients with a streamlined approach to manage their fuel expenses by saving valuable time and resources. Our extensive network of refuelling depots across Africa ensures seamless access to fuelling points, eliminating the need to navigate multiple systems and networks.

We have done the groundwork by building a reliable refuelling network. With just a few clicks, clients can tap into our extensive network spanning Southern Africa and neighbouring countries such as Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. This comprehensive coverage has propelled us to become the fastest-growing on-road refuelling solution for fleet owners in the region.Additionally, our integrated Forex currency feature facilitates transactions in the currency of our clients’ choice, providing added convenience and flexibility for international clients engaged in cross-border operations.

Recognising the significant impact of fuel costs on transporters’ monthly budget, we offer unbeatable discounts on on-road diesel prices. Through our platform, clients can access the best prices in their region, maximising savings without compromising on quality or service. Automatic price optimisation and real-time transaction reporting empower clients with the insights needed to make informed decisions and remain competitive in the volatile fuel market.

Our vision is to empower fleet owners with an efficient and stress-free refuelling experience. From order to pump, our team has 24/7 depot oversight, ensuring our clients receive timely updates throughout their trucks’ refuelling process to eliminate delays and getting our clients back on the road faster.

We know that ease of use is key to adoption, which is why we have prioritised user-friendliness in our platform. Whether it is placing orders, managing your account or accessing transaction reports.

Our mission is clear: To deliver immediate savings on fuel costs while upholding the highest quality standards. By simplifying fuel management, we enable our clients to focus on delivering exceptional service to their customers, by optimising their workflow to concentrate on key tasks.

While competition exists, we stand out from the crowd with our commitment to accessibility and transparency. Unlike other platforms you can create an account in minutes and our platform is completely free to use, with no sign-up or monthly costs. We believe that every business, regardless of size, deserves access to the tools they need to succeed.

Here is how it works: Our clients can order and pay for their diesel on our platform to eliminate cash handling and fraudulent fuel transactions – this minimises paperwork, human-errors and missing receipts.

Instead, they simply:

Upload their drivers and fleet information. Order fuel at their selected depot. Allocate funds to the account in minutes and send their trucks to fuel up!

By leveraging technology, innovation and dedication to customer satisfaction, we are empowering logistics companies to drive efficiency, cut costs and with the help of their dedicated account manager, we will help our clients manage their cashflow more effectively.

What we offer to fuel depots

The competitive fuel industry demands innovative solutions. At Online Petroleum, we offer a unique platform that connects fuel depots directly with a growing network of fleet owners and logistics companies, creating a mutually beneficial partnership.

Benefits for fuel depots

Steady customer flow: We bring you consistent business by connecting you with a reliable customer base. This translates to a continuous stream of income and increased fuel sales.

Enhanced visibility: Gain greater market exposure and reach a wider audience through our platform. We actively promote participating depots to our expanding customer network, making you a preferred refueling point.

This is the testimony of Danie Senekal from Sen-Trans, a loyal customer to Online Petroleum. He is convinced that they are the best of the best.

“Online is available 24/7. Their rates are some of the best a transporter can ask for. There are branches nationwide which are very convenient. Placing orders are particularly easy. I can recommend Online for great service, best rates and friendly, professional service from management and staff.”

Contact information

If you know that this is the company for you, feel free to reach out to any of the contact persons listed below.

Willem – CEO: (+27)76-368-2806 or willem@onlinegroup.co.za.

Hardus – Sales: (+27)82-926-3352 or hardus@onlinegroup.co.za.

Freek – Sales: (+27)66-216-2757 or freek@onlinegroup.co.za.

HJ – Sales: (+27)83-276-5983 or hj@onlinegroup.co.za.