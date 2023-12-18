New model on the block

Meet the S440 combine from John Deere

Farmers in Africa and the Middle East can now enjoy harvesting with the new John Deere S440 Combine. John Deere AME announced the release of this smaller but powerful combine into African and Middle East markets.

The S440 is a class 4 combine, but it is packed with all the features and technology of the larger class S-series combines. Thus, the S440 achieves all the desired qualities of efficiency, reliability, grain sample quality, and harvesting technology.

This new addition to the John Deere series of combines is an excellent choice for the smaller or mid-size farmer, who is looking for a technologically advanced combine to enhance his farming operations.

How is the S440 combine different?

The S440 is smaller in frame size and engine capacity compared to its larger counterparts, but it still packs a punch. It is equipped with the proven John Deere six-cylinder, 6,8-litre Tier-3 engine, boasting an exclusive isochronous governor which maintains rotation even during peak power demand, without the intervention of the operator. With175 kW rated power and 191 kW peak power, it maintains material processing efficiency during the entire harvest operation, also when unloading grain whilst harvesting.

Threshing, separation and cleaning

The S440 is a rotor combine, which can be set up to efficiently harvest a wide variety of grains from maize and soyabeans to wheat, canola, rice, sorghum, and more. The John Deere designed Tri-Stream rotor of 61 x 313 cm makes for effective threshing and separation of grain, whilst reducing fuel and power consumption. It is coupled with the Dyna Flow Plus cleaning system which includes deflectors that ensure even distribution of material over the entire length of the sieves when working on hillsides.

The automatic ground adjustment controls or Active Terrain Adjust™, limits grain loss to the minimum when harvesting on inclines and slopes. This is achieved by the automatic adjustment of the fan speed and is coupled with the opening or closing of the sieves depending on the angle of the combine.

Technology

All standard harvesting features are included in basic specifications. A versatile corner post display, a lateral tilt feeder house, Active Terrain Adjust™ for harvesting on slopes or inclines, moisture and yield sensors, in-cab adjustment of all settings (rotor and fan speeds, concave clearance, chaffer, sieve, header height control, and tailings) and an industry leading JD Link Connectivity™ subscription, are all available as part of the standard package.

Farmers also have the option of premium technology solutions to be factory installed to their machines. This includes the Starfire™ 7000 receiver and a Gen 4 touch screen display, which has Auto-Track™ and Row-Sense™ functionalities. These options enable secure wireless transfer of harvest data and yield maps, straight to the farmer’s cell phone and to the cloud-based John Deere Operations Centre™ precision farming solution. Furthermore, the 24/7 remote display access and service advisor remote capabilities will give customers an extra edge and greater peace of mind.

Specifications

The potent 6,8-litre engine is combined with a 3-speed hydrostatic transmission and a 65-kW feeder house reverser. The S440 is equipped with a grain tank of 6 500 litres, and a 5,5-metreun loading auger that can unload at a rate of 65 litres per second. Unloading can be done whilst harvesting. For residue management needs, farmers can choose between either a standard or a premium dual speed discharge chopping beater matched with twin spreading discs.

Options and extras

For the farmer looking for more traction and stability, dual front wheels or a powered rear axle for four-wheel drive can be factory installed.

Cab

A deluxe cab with ample space provides the operator with all the features that will ensure productive and comfortable hours behind the steering wheel. An air suspended operator seat, tiltable steering column, air conditioning, a mini cooler, radio, sun visors, and an instructor seat provides a pleasant working environment.

Header compatibility

The S440 can be matched to a wide range of front-end equipment options. For maize four, six and eight row headers can be fitted. For small grains, both rigid and flex platforms up to 7,6 m befitted.

Testing in South Africa

During 2022, the S440 was tested over a wide geographical area in South Africa. All types of grains were harvested. The compact S440 impressed with its greater than expected versatility and performance under different harvesting conditions. Grain quality, efficiency, and fuel consumption were impressive!

John Deere AME is positive that the S440 combine will prove itself as a capable, affordable, and popular option for grain farmers in the African and Middle East markets. Contact your nearest John Deere dealer for more information.