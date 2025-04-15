Namibian Red Line policy set to change

861 words

The Namibian Agricultural Union (NAU) in its weekly newsletter on Friday supported the Namibian Parliament’s decision to amend the policy regarding the Veterinary Cordon Fence, (VCF) also known as the Red Line, between the Northern Communal Areas and the southern parts of the country.

The removal of the Red Line is aimed at aimed at improving market access for livestock farmers in Namibia’s Northern Communal Areas (NCAs). Deputy Prime Minister Natangwe Ithete earlier in March tabled a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economics and Public Administration that recommended the removal of the Red Line. The VCF was implemented during the German colonial era and was initially intended to control infectious livestock diseases.

“The Veterinary Cordon Fence Policy needs to be reviewed as it was designed to favour a minority group at the expense of the majority of Namibians,” the report stated.

VCF enabled export of beef

Although the VCF has enabled Namibia to export beef to the European Union and other international markets, critics argued that it marginalised the owners of more than 2,5 million cattle in the NCAs, compared to the 1,3 million cattle south of the fence.

However, the report also highlighted poor maintenance of critical livestock infrastructure, including quarantine farms, crush pens, auction pens, and abattoirs, which worsened market challenges for communal farmers.

According to the report, freedom from Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) cannot be achieved with a porous border line between Namibia and Angola as it is difficult to prevent cross-border movement of livestock. To remedy this, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform proposed stricter border control measures to prevent the spread of diseases such as FMD and Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP), while ensuring fair market opportunities for all farmers.

Revision of policy required

The recommendation to remove the Red Line was in response to a petition submitted by the Lisha Empowerment and Development Organisation in November 2022 that urged the National Assembly to address challenges faced by communal farmers due to VCF restrictions.

The petition was referred to the committee that conducted public consultations and oversight visits across the NCAs, including Kunene, Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena, Zambezi, Kavango East, and Kavango West regions. The committee found that the policy disadvantaged these communities by restricting their access to lucrative markets.

Relevant ministries, offices and agencies have been directed to revise policy frameworks and amend existing legislation within three months. This will allow NCA farmers access to livestock markets south of the veterinary cordon fence.

“The veterinary cordon fence should only be used to control the outbreak of diseases and not to prohibit citizens from moving their animals outside the veterinary cordon fence or any other products that are prohibited,” Ithete said.

Namibia Agriculture Union’s reaction

The Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) on Friday stated that it took note of the judgement on the VCF and accepted this step as an opportunity to move forward with a responsible, long-term strategy for inclusive agricultural growth across the nation.

According to NAU president Thinus Pretorius, farmers from both the northern and southern regions of Namibia have significantly contributed to the country’s economic stability over the decades.

“The NAU envisions a future where all Namibian farmers have equal access to economic opportunities,” he said, emphasising that achieving this transition would require careful planning that would safeguards Namibia’s hard earned reputation in global markets.

He warned that strategic planning would be essential, acknowledging that discussions surrounding agricultural policy could become “emotional”, but that the NAU remained committed to advocating for decisions based on facts and economic sustainability.

He believed that recent legal ruling provided a framework to ensure that Namibia’s agricultural policies were driven by informed decision-making.

“The NAU is focused on fostering an environment where all farmers can thrive without compromising our international standing. The NAU is dedicated to working with all stakeholders to create inclusive policies that effectively integrate all farming communities into the broader economy.”

He said the NAU believed that economic inclusivity was not just a goal but a necessity for national prosperity but warned that “reckless changes driven by short-term sentiment could jeopardize jobs, food security, and economic stability”.

He also said, as Namibia moved forward, the NAU supported the government to continue making informed decisions that uphold the strength of the agricultural sector, ensuring long-term job creation, curbing urban migration, supporting stable food production, and inclusive economic growth.

“We stand by to collaborate and build a future where every Namibian farmer thrives within a unified, market-driven agricultural sector. By focusing on responsible solutions and inclusive growth, Namibia can ensure a vibrant and sustainable agricultural landscape for generations to come.”

