MF Global series lowers total cost of ownership for South African farmers

Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) is a comprehensive approach to evaluate the overall expenses associated with owning and operating a tractor over its entire lifecycle. This includes not just the initial purchase cost but also factors such as fuel efficiency, maintenance costs, repair expenses, and residual value.

The MF Global series (MF 4700, 5700 and 6700), ranging from 61 to 98 kW, is designed and equipped with advanced engine technology and fuel management systems to maximise fuel efficiency and assist farmers to reduce their operating costs over time. The tractors are engineered to be durable and reliable, with components designed for extended service intervals. Less maintenance improves efficiency with less downtime.

Massey Ferguson’s warranty options for the Global Series give farmers peace of mind that they will not incur unanticipated repair expenses. The Global series is known for retaining its value, which translates into a better return on investment when a farmer decides to upgrade or sell a tractor, explains Shane Snijders, Senior Manager: Aftersales, Africa and the Far East, AGCO.

Farm Maintenance Services (FMS), KwaZulu-Natal

Catering for all farmers’ needs from tractors to implements, Farm Maintenance Services (FMS) of Pietermaritzburg has become the mechanisation partner of choice in the KwaZulu-Natal agricultural industry and farming community.

“We are a Massey Ferguson dealership first and foremost,” says Andrew Nicholson, who became involved with the business in 2016 FMS prides itself on supplying the full spectrum from the highest specification Massey Ferguson tractor to top end implements and everything in-between, so farmers have peace of mind in having complete solutions at hand.

Nicholson concurs that service excellence is a key differentiator. “We sell tractors, but at the end of the day our main goal is to ensure that the tractors we sell perform optimally for their entire lifespans and making sure that machine is always in a good working condition. In the future that satisfied customer will then happily buy his next tractor from us.”

TCO considers the upfront cost of the tractor, its capabilities, capacity, and uptime over its working life on any farm. Andrew argues that farmers do not give due consideration to TCO, which should ultimately be the most important factor in their final purchasing decision.

“At the end of the day, we need to look at how much it costs a farmer to effectively operate a particular tractor,” says Andrew. He has done specific calculations for Massey Ferguson machines, and proudly points to a tractor that had clocked up over 7 000 hours, equating to service and maintenance costs of R30 an hour. “Actually, the exact cost we worked out was R29.80,” Andrew says proudly.

He ascribes this incredible value for money to Massey Ferguson’s continual development and investment in and refinement of its tractor range, such as the MF Global Series. “I joined FMS at about the same time as the first tractors were introduced into the local market.” And the dealership has never looked back.

Lybasol, Mpumalanga

Holding the Massey Ferguson agency in the Lydenburg, Mpumalanga area for over 60 years, Lybasol is proudly one of the oldest MF dealerships in South Africa. It was established in Lydenburg in 1958 and has since transformed into a major distributor of tractors, and other agricultural equipment.

Lybasol acquired the Massey Ferguson franchise in 1961 and has been actively promoting and selling the brand ever since. In 2009, it relocated to expansive new premises in the industrial area of Lydenburg to accommodate its large parts stockholding and upgraded, state-of-the-art workshop and showroom.

Francois Potgieter has been working at Lybasol since 1975, which equates to over 40 years’ experience in the agricultural industry. “That gave Massey Ferguson the necessary traction in the market to build a solid reputation.” Since then, the brand has become a leader in precision farming technology.

Francois highlights that the lower kilowatt segment is the backbone of Lybasol as a successful Massey Ferguson tractor dealership. “The Mpumalanga region has a limited harvesting window, which means no farmer can afford to have a tractor down during this critical period. It calls for dependable machines with a low TCO, which Massey Ferguson excels at.”

Massey Ferguson tractors are designed to provide farmers with a high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective solution for their agricultural needs. It incorporates advanced technology and sustainability features that help farmers optimise their productivity, reduce their environmental impact, and lower their total cost of ownership.

Trophy Tractors & Implements, Limpopo

A few major farmers in the Letsitele area in Limpopo have switched over to the MF Global series of tractors from a competitor brand with great success and satisfaction. “The farmers are very happy with the reliability and fuel efficiency of the MF Global series, which contributes to its low TCO,” confirms Gavin Dorfling, General Manager of Trophy Tractors & Implements.

The dealership services farmers both near and far. “Our service excellence and dedication is what makes us stand out in the area and gives us a leading edge, as well as our commitment to resolving our customers’ problems,” says Gavin, adding that Trophy Tractors has established a solid reputation in the area.

A cornerstone for the dealership is the reliable and rugged MF Global series, which has found great favour among potato farmers. Features include a dual wet clutch, while forward or reverse gear change can be done while the tractor is still moving. Gavin says it is features like these, which stand to enhance the productivity and efficiency of any agricultural operation, that have resulted in farmers switching from competitor brands and becoming loyal Massey Ferguson ambassadors.

Massey Ferguson assists farmers to reduce their TCO by allowing them to introduce smart farming at the higher end of the spectrum with High Horsepower Tractors. It assists farmers to monitor and control their operations from a single interface with advanced technology such as GPS guidance, automatic steering, variable rate application, yield mapping, telemetry, and more. Smart farming aids farmers to improve their efficiency, accuracy, and profitability while saving time, fuel, and other inputs.

The MF Global series

The utility workhorse for South African farmers, the MF Global series features 500-hour service kits to provide essential maintenance components and parts needed. These service kits are carefully curated to ensure that the tractor receives the necessary attention and replacement of critical components to maximise longevity and efficiency. Most service intervals for similar tractor ranges are 250 hours.

The MF Global series can go that much longer and keep their warranty intact, which means ultimately that the customer saves costs due to longer time between service intervals. The service kits include genuine MF parts engineered to exact specifications for improved performance and compatibility compared to aftermarket alternatives.

Speak to your nearest MF dealer about using genuine parts and qualified technicians to help reduce your total cost of ownership in the long run.

Would you like to partner with a world leading agricultural company like Massey Ferguson and grow your offering to farmers around South Africa? Get in touch with us at africasales@agcocorp.com.