Categories: Articles, Resource managementPublished On: 6th March 2025

Medicus Shoes have a shoe for every occasion

By 2 min read
331 words

1080x1350px_COLORADO EXPEDITION WP_DK BITTER CHOCOLATE_1

Farmers need a reliable shoe that can handle any terrain, task or track. Typically, they have one pair of shoes for church, work, and social functions. However, with Medicus, they can have different shoes for different occasions: a pair perfect for the farm, another for outdoor activities or exercise, and one for more formal dining events. Medicus offers something for both the farmer and his wife.

Medicus Shoes is a family-owned business that specialises in footwear and apparel and has been in operation for the past 90 years, with a rich history and outstanding business culture.

They proudly operate Cable & Co, a growing retail chain with five stores across three provinces, offering an ideal platform for displaying premium footwear and apparel brands.

At Cable & Co., they bring leading brands directly to consumers, delivering a curated selection of men’s and women’s footwear and apparel that caters to diverse lifestyles.

Medicus stores prioritise accessibility and affordability while maintaining a focus on quality and style, creating a seamless connection between top-tier products and the customers who love them.

Their different shoe brands

Cat® Footwear is well known in the farming industry. A brand with a rich heritage inspired by hard work and urban utility. The collection fuses the brand’s rugged sensibility with modern silhouettes and durable styling.

Merrell believe that nothing should get in the way of enjoying active outdoor adventures. This shoe is perfect for running or walking or any exercise.

G.H.BASS is perfect for any occasion.

Another quality and comfortable shoe is Rockport that creates shoes that move with you. Whether you’re navigating busy city streets for shopping, heading into the office, or enjoying a weekend out. Designed with advanced technology and effortless style, Rockport footwear ensures you never have to compromise on comfort or sophistication. Walk smarter, every step of the way.

For more information contact them at online@medicus.co.za, 041-484-1645. Or visit their website at: https://medicus.co.za/our-brands/

0
Views: 700 Comments on Medicus Shoes have a shoe for every occasion
Tags: , ,

Deel hierdie artikel.

Leave A Comment

Related Posts

New Ford Transit Van 350 LWB: Ready for business
50 years of mining excellence by Trollope group
Elite genetics drive Ntaba Nyoni 8th production auction to R13,5 million turnover
Nutrico: Plant nutrition specialists
0