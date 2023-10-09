Medallion Meatmaster Stud in Sutherland

Andre van der Merwe and Jeanne Groenewald run Medallion Meatmasters with about 1000 Studbook registered sheep in the Tankwa, Roggeveld and Agterveld of Sutherland. Medallion will sell three top rams with great genetics in George and 17 similar good ewes.

Medallion ewes seldom get to the open market, which is a great chance to get some of the best available. Medallion is one of the foremost genetic breeders in South Africa – three of their rams (MM210075, MM220004, MM220052) are invited to be displayed at NAMPO Alfa from 12- 14 October this year, where SA Studbook invites the best of breed genetics. They will share the exhibition with Superior Genetics Meatmasters from Mr Clynton Collett.

Mark your calendar for 11:00 on October 27, 2023, at George, Western Cape.

Click here to view the auction on Agri4all.

Lot 8 – MM210072 is a deep, broad and long ram with great BLUP.

