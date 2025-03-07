Maximising livestock production with feed mixers

699 words

Unusually hot and dry conditions have gripped large parts of South Africa during the 2024 season making optimal nutrition for cattle and sheep vital for production.

While drought conditions place immense pressure on livestock, it has led to growing numbers of farmers in Southern Africa turning to advanced feed mixers from Dutch manufacturer, Trioliet, which not only simplifies nutrition management during drought times, but also produces record yields under normal conditions.

According to Dennis van der Merwe, national sales manager for Smith Power Equipment, the sole distributors of Trioliet in South Africa, bagged feeds often fail to meet the specific nutritional requirements of individual farms. They are produced for general use which can lead to inefficiencies or deficiencies in livestock nutrition. Self-mixing feeds with the assistance of a veterinarian allow farmers to tailor ratios to their herd’s exact needs whether for dairy cows, beef cattle or sheep. It is also considerably more cost effective to self-mix feeds.

He explains that the mixing of feeds on-site reduces dependency on expensive pre-packaged options and allows the inclusion of home grown and locally sourced ingredients. Trioliet feed mixers make this process more efficient than traditional types of mixers and provides more and uniform distribution of nutrients in every batch.

“Farmers using Trioliet feed mixers benefit from high-quality mixing that ensures even nutrient distribution which is crucial for dairy cows’ milk production and the growth of beef cattle and sheep. They also appreciate the simple operation of the machines which are user-friendly with clever features that simplify daily feeding tasks to maximise time and labour.

“In addition the Trioliet feed mixers are built to withstand Africa’s demanding farming environments and through its high-quality durable manufacture provides farmers with a lower overall cost of ownership when compared to cheap mixers with half the useful life expectancy and limited backup support. Farmers can also customise the equipment with options such as integrated scales, telematics and advanced feed management systems which allows farmers to tailor the mixers to their own specific needs depending on the time of year and the requirements of the livestock. With these options and the use of telematics farmers can view mix consistency and feed distribution from any remote location,” says Dennis.

He adds that the Trioliet mixers are proving their worth on a number of dairy farms in South Africa and Namibia where they are assisting farmers to ensure consistent milk production. They’re also indispensable for beef feedlots producing high-quality beef. Small-stock farmers in regions like the Karoo also find smaller models useful.

How it works

Technically speaking, the Trioliet’s Solomix range has a unique cutting and sizing system that is specifically designed to handle diverse feed types. The auger knives ensure efficient cutting and facilitates smooth processing of even the densest materials such as round bales while ensuring even particle size for better digestion and animal health. To ensure the longevity of the machines features like wear rings and sturdy auger bearings provide exceptional durability and stability.

The Trioliet Solomix mixers are able to provide local farmers with homogeneous mixing through their distinctive figure-eight mixing pattern. This method involves continuous mixing across all augers in multi-auger models, ensuring consistent feed quality throughout the batch. The long-life augers also enhance efficiency by maintaining an optimal fill factor which enables fast and thorough mixing. The auger speed control adjusts automatically for seamless operation during mixing and discharge.

With pressures on profits and an ever-growing population the need for higher production is critical – making machines like Trioliet mixers an excellent investment in the future. They are available from Smith Power Equipment dealers nationwide where farmers will find a wide range of feed mixers available for all types of livestock operations.

The range includes: one, two and three-auger models:

Solomix 1ZK single auger feed mixer Ideal for small to medium-sized farms.

Compact design ensures easy manoeuvrability.

Capacities range from 5m³ to 14m³. Solomix 2ZK double-auger feed mixer Suitable for medium to large-scale operations.

Enhanced capacity and mixing efficiency.

Capacities range from 12m³ to 32m³. Solomix 3ZK triple-auger feed mixers: Best for large-scale dairy and beef feedlots.

Unmatched capacity and speed for extensive operations.

Capacities up to 52m³.

Issued by Media Savvy Communications