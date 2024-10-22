Mahindra marks 20 years of excellence in South Africa with the launch of the XUV 3XO

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, a global leader in the automotive industry: Today marks twenty years of success, innovation and growth in the South African automotive industry. This milestone was celebrated with a drive from Gauteng, where Mahindra has its headquarters, to Sun City in the Northwest province. The drive, and the evening’s celebration event highlighted Mahindra’s legacy and its ambitious plans for the future.

Since its entry into South Africa in 2004 with the launch of the Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra has been a key player in the local automotive market. Over the next two decades, the brand steadily introduced new models and expanded its presence, while it consistently invested in its support infrastructure, dealer network and training facilities.

In 2005, the Mahindra Scorpio, a symbol of strength and reliability, debuted, followed by the Pik Up in 2007. These rugged models laid the foundation for Mahindra’s growth. Next came the XUV500 in 2011. In 2018, Mahindra opened its first South African assembly facility at Dube Trade Port in Durban, further solidifying its commitment to local production. With this investment, Mahindra solidified its promise to make South Africa its second home outside India.

With the rollout of it 20 000th locally assembled vehicle in 2024, Mahindra showcased its continued strong focus on the country. At the celebration of this milestone, Mahindra announced its plans to build a much larger assembly plant nearby, giving it additional capacity to meet the local market demand. Since opening its assembly facility, Mahindra has seen remarkable success, with sales growing at a compound annual rate of 27%. Today, the brand has 95 dedicated dealerships across South Africa and is on track to welcome its 100 000th customer soon. This sustained growth is testament to Mahindra’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Each milestone has brought Mahindra closer to becoming one of South Africa’s most trusted brands, offering vehicles known for their toughness, reliability and value. Mahindra’s journey in South Africa is a story of evolution. The brand, initially known for its bakkies such as the Bolero and Pik Up, has now positioned itself as a leader in the SUV segment with models like the XUV700, Scorpio-N and now, the XUV 3XO. This transition represents Mahindra’s ability to innovate and adapt to changing consumer demands, offering vehicles that are tough yet sophisticated, with cutting-edge design, a premium quotient and advanced technology.

At the heart of Mahindra’s anniversary celebration is the launch of the XUV 3XO, the latest addition to Mahindra’s next generation of SUVs. Featuring cuttingedge technology, the XUV 3XO is powered by a turbocharged 1,2 litre petrol engine and segment-leading dual, floating high-resolution screens, a 10,25” digital cluster and a 10,25” infotainment system, for a truly premium experience. The XUV 3XO also offers advanced safety features, including industryfirst six airbags as standard across the range, segment-first electronic stability

program (ESP) standard on all variants, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with ten standard safety features.

With prices starting at R254 999, the XUV 3XO has already attracted significant attention. The first consignment for South Africa is fully booked, and deliveries start today. Mahindra has also ensured that the XUV 3XO reflects its signature blend of value for money, quality and performance, with features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 65W laptop charging, and a Harman Kardon Premium Audio system in the top variants.

Mr Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa said: “The launch of the XUV 3XO marks a significant milestone for Mahindra South Africa’s 20-year journey. With advanced technology, standout design, spirited performance, superior SUV comfort and truly world class

safety that define the modern Mahindra brand. At the same time, it remains true to the core principles of quality, value and exceptional customer support that we have upheld since we first entered the market in 2004. With our upcoming assembly facility and continued investment in the local market, we are laying the foundation for even greater success in the years to come.”

To celebrate the new Mahindra XUV 3XO and the group’s third decade in sunny South Africa, Mahindra is planning a major music, art and fashion Carnival which is planned for February 2025. More information to follow soon.

A brief history of Mahindra in South Africa

• 2004 – Introduction of the Mahindra brand and the Mahindra Bolero. Laying the foundation for our growth.

• 2005 – The debut of the Mahindra Scorpio, a vehicle that embodies the Mahindra spirit.

• 2006 – Transitioning from Lynwood to Centurion (Eco Park), a testament to Mahindra’s rapid growth expansion.

• 2007 – Launch of the Mahindra PikUp, showcasing Mahindra’s commitment to versatility and strength.

• 2011 – The introduction of the Mahindra XUV500 raised the bar for innovation.

• 2015 – The launch of the Mahindra KUV100, blending style with practicality.

• 2016 – Inauguration of the first 4×4 academy, Lerebisi, reinforcing our dedication to adventure and capability.

• 2016 – Introduction of “Powerol” business (large-scale generators).

• 2017 – Introduction of “Construction Equipment” business (TLBs).

• 2017 – Introduction of new Mahindra Pik Up.

• 2018 – A brief history of Mahindra in South Africa

• 2004 – Introduction of the Mahindra brand and the Mahindra Bolero. Laying the foundation for our growth.

• 2005 – The debut of the Mahindra Scorpio, a vehicle that embodies the Mahindra spirit.

• 2006 – Transitioning from Lynwood to Centurion (Eco Park), a testament to Mahindra’s rapid growth expansion.

• 2007 – Launch of the Mahindra PikUp, showcasing Mahindra’s commitment to versatility and strength.

• 2011 – The introduction of the Mahindra XUV500 raised the bar for innovation.

• 2015 – The launch of the Mahindra KUV100, blending style with practicality.

• 2016 – Inauguration of the first 4×4 academy, Lerebisi, reinforcing our dedication to adventure and capability.

• 2016 – Introduction of “Powerol” business (large-scale generators).

• 2017 – Introduction of “Construction Equipment” business (TLBs).

• 2017 – Introduction of new Mahindra Pik Up.

• 2018 – Inaug