Mahindra celebrates milestones with largest-ever Nampo exhibit

Mahindra South Africa is registering record numbers of visitors at this year’s NAMPO Harvest Day show near Bothaville.

This year, the group has moved to the centre of the Grain SA exhibition grounds where it has set up a larger-than-ever display of its full line-up of vehicles and agricultural equipment. One of the newly paved walkways, aptly named Mahindra Street, leads from the main gate to their stand.

For Mahindra, this extra-large display stand has great significance. For one, the group has always attended the show and it has found in the farming community to be group of early adopters for its very first vehicles.

As it has grown from a small niche brand to a major player in the automotive industry, and it has also increased its presence at Nampo.

Another reason for this large display is the fact that Mahindra will this year celebrate 20 years in South Africa. The group first opened its doors in 2004 and it has since grown into being a popular vehicle brand with a comprehensive range of SUVs and bakkies.

And of course, Mahindra is celebrating the fact that its Scorpio-N is the 2024 Adventure SUV of the Year and the Motor Enthusiasts’ Choice for 2024, as awarded during the recent Old Mutual Insure South African Car of the Year competition.

To celebrate these major awards, and its other major milestones, Mahindra has placed a special Scorpio-N Adventure model at the entrance of its display area.

The Scorpio-N Adventure special edition amplifies the already impressive off-road capabilities of the Scorpio-N 4×4 with the addition of made-for-purpose approach and departure bumpers, special off-road biased tyres and a raised suspension with underbody protection.

The Scorpio-N Adventure also has a special roof rack made from machined steel with a black powder coating and an extra roof-mounted shelf made with the same treatment inside the luggage compartment.

“The farming community was the one of the first to welcome Mahindra and to approve of our range of authentic bakkies and SUVs. They have continued to support Mahindra and provide us with valuable insights into their use of our vehicles and their requirements for future products.

“With this in mind, we always look forward to the Nampo Harvest Day festival, both here in Bothaville,” says Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa

“Visitors are encouraged to pop into the Mahindra stand to see the new special edition Scorpio-N Adventure and other versions of the award-winning Scorpio-N and examples from our entire line-up of bakkies and SUVs.”

The new Scorpio-N and Pik Up Karoo Dusk is available to experience for free on the NAMPO off-road track. Visitors are also invited to take advantage of the massive finance offers available only at the show and experience the range of Mahindra vehicles in virtual reality.

The NAMPO Harvest Day festival continues until Friday. For more information on Mahindra’s range of products, visit mahindra.co.za