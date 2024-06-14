Magi-Clamp, the last clamping tool you will ever need
Magi-Clamp says it all in the name. This is the magical clamping tool for all applications.
This award-winning tying tool was invented, developed, and manufactured to efficiently make wire clamps on any pipe, hose, resilient material or used for any other tying down application.
Magi-Clamp can be used for:
- Clamping
- Tying plastic to copper
- Tying wood to wood
- Pipe connections
- Create lock nuts
- High pressure connections
- Tying rubber to steel
- Tying plastic to steel
The Magi-Clamp comes in two models, the Jumbo Magi-Clamp which can handle all pipe sizes from 6 to 120 mm and the Deluxe Magi-Clamp which can handle all pipe sizes from 6 to 40 mm.
How to create a wire clamp with the Magi-Clamp:
- Simply insert the wire in the hole
- Bend the wire across the grooved ends
- Place the Magi-Clamp against the pipe
- Wrap the wire away from yourself and around the pipe twice
- Bend the wire back over the grooved ends
- Wrap the wire around the pins in a figure of eight
- Push the handles to tighten the wire
- Twist the Magi-Clamp 90 degrees to secure the clamp
- Relax the tension and pull away slightly
- Twist another 90 degrees
- Loosen the wires and cut off the ends
Watch the video here.
With the Magi-Clamp there is no wire wastage, and it is only made from the best material.
Magi-Clamp’s lifetime guarantee promises that your children and their children will still use it.
