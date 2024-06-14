Magi-Clamp, the last clamping tool you will ever need

Magi-Clamp says it all in the name. This is the magical clamping tool for all applications.

This award-winning tying tool was invented, developed, and manufactured to efficiently make wire clamps on any pipe, hose, resilient material or used for any other tying down application.

Magi-Clamp can be used for:

Clamping

Tying plastic to copper

Tying wood to wood

Pipe connections

Create lock nuts

High pressure connections

Tying rubber to steel

Tying plastic to steel

The Magi-Clamp comes in two models, the Jumbo Magi-Clamp which can handle all pipe sizes from 6 to 120 mm and the Deluxe Magi-Clamp which can handle all pipe sizes from 6 to 40 mm.

How to create a wire clamp with the Magi-Clamp:

Simply insert the wire in the hole

Bend the wire across the grooved ends

Place the Magi-Clamp against the pipe

Wrap the wire away from yourself and around the pipe twice

Bend the wire back over the grooved ends

Wrap the wire around the pins in a figure of eight

Push the handles to tighten the wire

Twist the Magi-Clamp 90 degrees to secure the clamp

Relax the tension and pull away slightly

Twist another 90 degrees

Loosen the wires and cut off the ends

Watch the video here.

With the Magi-Clamp there is no wire wastage, and it is only made from the best material.

Magi-Clamp’s lifetime guarantee promises that your children and their children will still use it.

Visit the Magi-Clamp website at www.Magi-Clamp.co.za to order yours today.