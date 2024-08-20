Let the sun help you farm

Having a solar system on your farm has gone from a luxury to a necessity. Although it may seem that South Africa’s electrical grid may be stabilising, the price, however, has not. Continued price increases beg the question: Is it better to just take the leap and buy the solar system?

Well, the experienced team at World of Sun and Wind Power says it is. They have several commercial systems available that will suit the needs of your farm.

100 kW Deye system

This system is convenient to install with a standard embedded designed module. The cathode material is LifePO4 with safety performance and a long cycle life. The module has less self-discharge and can last up to 6 months on the shelf without charging. The protection functions include over-discharge, over-charge, over-current and to low or high temperatures. It automatically manages the charge and discharge state and balances the voltage and current of each cell.

The 150 kW, 250 Kw, 500 Kw, 1 MW and 2 MW Megarevo systems

These systems have built-in isolation transformers for high load adaptability, perfect protection for the inverter and battery, as well as redundancy designs for important functions. It supports simultaneous access of load, battery, power grid and diesel. It has smooth switching between on and off grid and uninterrupted supply of electricity load. Choose from the small 150 kW to the 2 MW systems.

Reasons you need solar power on your farm:

Cost saving: Solar energy can significantly reduce your electricity bills. Though it might be a large commitment in the beginning, these systems will save you valuable money that you can then invest elsewhere on the farm.

Energy independence: While South Africa has gone more than 100 days without loadshedding, an unmaintained power grid and criminal elements are still a very real possibility. A solar system gives you energy independence.

Environmental impact: Solar energy is a clean, renewable source of energy that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and help combat global warming.

Agrivoltaics: Combining your solar panels with your agriculture activities can provide shade for livestock, protect crops from heavy rainfall, reduce water loss and even improve crop yields.

Long-term investment: While the initial installation costs can be high, solar systems have low maintenance costs and can help produce long-term savings.

