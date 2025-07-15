LEO Hydraulics: Your go to partner in hydraulic and gearbox solutions

557 words

LEO Hydraulics ISO-certified facility is fully equipped to handle everything from hydraulic repairs and gearbox assembly to custom power pack builds. With advanced tooling, expert technicians, and a commitment to quality.

In high-demand industries were downtime costs you money and performance drives productivity, every component matters. Whether you’re managing an open-pit mine, operating a fleet of earthmoving machines, overseeing a construction site, or running a manufacturing facility, LEO Hydraulics SA Pty Ltd is the service partner you need on your side!

With a proud track record in hydraulics, mechanical engineering services, and industrial gearbox solutions, LEO has built its reputation on quality, speed, and problem-solving expertise.

Comprehensive service offering built for the industry

LEO Hydraulics offers a full several services, from diagnostic assessments to complete reconditioning, covering a wide spectrum of hydraulic equipment used in plant hire, mining, forestry, and construction.

Their ISO-certified facility is equipped to handle:

Hydraulic cylinder repair and remanufacture

On-site diagnostic services

Testing and rebuilding of hydraulic pumps and motors

Custom-built hydraulic power packs

Industrial gearbox assembly and supply

With a strong focus on flexibility, quick turnaround times, and transparent technical analysis, LEO doesn’t just repair equipment, they help and assist clients to maximise their asset lifespan and improve operational efficiency.

Hydraulic pumps and motors: Built to work, fixed to last

Procurement officers and workshop managers know that a failed pumps or seized motors can bring production to a halt. That’s where LEO’s value lies — providing fast, cost-effective repair services backed by in-house diagnostics and world class industry knowledge.

LEO specialises in the repair and testing of:

Gear pumps

Vane pumps

Axial piston pumps

External and internal gear motors

Roller vane and gerotor motors

Vane motors

Each component is fully tested and quality assured before it leaves their facility, offering peace of mind across demanding industrial environments.

Custom power packs and exchange programs

LEO also designs and manufactures custom hydraulic power packs suited to the unique demands of your site or fleet. With the ability to integrate new or refurbished parts and match equipment specifications.

Their exchange service units are ideal for customers who require uninterrupted operation while repairs are underway, especially useful for machine rebuilders, plant hire companies, and OEMs managing tight project deadlines.

LEO’s strategic advantage

What sets LEO Hydraulics apart is not only their technical capability, but their understanding of sector-specific challenges, from load demands in underground mining to hydraulic complexity in forestry equipment, or gearbox precision in material handling.

Their customers include:

Procurement departments in manufacturing and mining

Foremen and plant managers at construction and industrial sites

Mechanical engineering consultants and OEMs

Earthmoving and plant hire operations across Southern Africa

With competitive pricing models for contract supply and an unwavering commitment to quality, LEO is ready to support your machinery, and your bottom line.

For more information

So, whether you’re rebuilding a machine, sourcing a power pack, or needing urgent hydraulic repairs, LEO Hydraulics SA Pty Ltd is ready to deliver.

Reach out to them by sending an email to sales@leohydraulics.co.za or visit their website on www.leohydraulics.co.za.