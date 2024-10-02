Leading transport operators aren’t born – They are made

The factors that will determine the leading transport operators in the near future are very different to those that have traditionally been accepted as benchmarks for success. Historically, transport businesses have been considered easy to replicate. Transport operators had access to the same trucks, trailers and routes. Now the transport industry is on the brink of a significant transformation driven by technological advancements, sustainability measures and evolving consumer demands. The operators who lead this shift will gain a competitive advantage that slow adopters will find difficult to match.

Elevate your transport business to market leader

Simply adding more trucks to a fleet is no longer enough. Transport operators need to increase efficiencies too. The adoption of innovative capabilities is allowing progressive operators to move faster than competitors, introduce differentiated services and adopt new systems. Increasingly, the ability to collect, understand and apply data intelligence, from vehicles and other assets, will mean the difference between operations as usual and operational transformation.

Data led decision making is key to becoming a market leader

Technology is playing a pivotal role in supporting transport companies to adapt and thrive. The potential for fleets to harness intelligent insights from diverse data sources is revolutionising fleet management. Real-time tracking, data analytics and predictive modeling are enabling transport operators to respond efficiently to disruptions, while staying ahead of the curve.

Real progress can be made when working with a trusted team

Innovations, that raise some transport businesses high above others, are often born out of a long-standing relationship with an OEM. By working with a trusted team, real progress can be made to generate, both the cost-savings and the efficiencies, you will need to differentiate your transport business. As an example, our Scania Southern Africa team has helped customers achieve consistent monthly fuel savings of up to 10 percent when operating our Euro 5 vehicles. No matter how small your fleet, these are cost-savings that immediately generate increased revenue that can be spent to optimise other areas of your business. Predictive Maintenance has been proven to increase uptime. Customers who have invested in this data-led maintenance model have quickly benefited from reduced maintenance costs, while increasing their reliability and delivery optimisation. This is a competitive advantage, their competitors operating on fixed maintenance contracts, can’t match.

A business that shows no concern for the environment is leaving itself open for competitors to benefit

Upgrading to sustainable vehicle solutions is also proving to be a competitive advantage for many transport businesses. A business that shows no concern for the environment is leaving itself wide open for competitors to benefit. Sustainable vehicles include Euro 5 and Battery Electric Vehicles. The sustainability pioneers who have integrated these vehicles into their fleets are benefiting from significant fuel savings, lower emissions and cutting-edge technologies that are reducing operational costs while improving productivity. Transport operators using less sustainable vehicles are already at a disadvantage in terms of operating costs.

Leading transport operators understand the transport industry is changing and they need to change with it.

Leading transport operators aren’t born. They are made by their continuous quest for improvement. They are there when we launch a new vehicle, eager to understand the benefits of new technologies. They share their challenges with us and are open to new solutions. They take the time to help us understand their businesses, so that we can apply the remedial actions they need to increase efficiencies. They understand that the transport industry is changing fast and they need to change with it. It’s why they lead and others follow!

If you would like to learn more about this leading company visit their website at www.scania.com.