Land Bank to participate at Nampo to empower the future of farming and grow a stronger agriculture sector

The Land and Agricultural Development Bank (Land Bank), will participate at the annual Grain SA’s NAMPO Harvest Day, taking place from 14 to 17 May. NAMPO Harvest Day is one of the biggest annual agricultural exhibitions under private ownership in the southern hemisphere and is held just outside of the town of Bothaville, in the Free State.

This year’s theme for the event is “Embracing connectivity for sustainable growth”, which will highlight how, in the digital era, South African farmers are leveraging digital solutions to overcome traditional challenges and drive their operations forward.

Land Bank believes that NAMPO is a crucial platform for stakeholders within the agricultural to engage through as it plays an important role in connecting the agricultural sector by offering producers a one-stop environment to interact and do business with small and large businesses and relevant role players.

Land Bank’s involvement in NAMPO spans across various themes and the Bank will be hosting a series engaging discussions over three days as follows:

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 from 13:00-14:00 at Villa Sering guest house Bothaville – Land Bank’s blended finance blueprint for the next crop of farmers.

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 from 14:20-15:00 at RMIS Nampo Cinema, Livestock Auction Building at Nampo Park – Forging a new future: Minister Thoko Didiza and Land Bank CEO will unveil strategic vision.

Thursday, 16 May 2024 from 13:00-14:00 at Villa Sering guest house Bothaville – Ensuring agricultural resilience: exploring the vital role of Land Bank Insurance Company.

Members of the media are invited to attend and/or to cover the series of engagements

For RSVP, interview requests and all other enquiries contact: Promise Ribane on 079-017-8791 or Email: pribane@landbank.co.za or Tshililo Manenzhe on 066-305-2388 or email tshililo@ambani.co.za