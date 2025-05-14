Kverneland Exacta TL GEOSPREAD spreader:

396 words

Precision spreading tailored for Southern Africa’s diverse agriculture

Southern Africa’s agricultural landscape is extremely diverse in its farming practices. In such conditions precision and adaptability in fertiliser application are crucial. The Kverneland Exacta TL GEOSPREAD fertiliser spreader emerges as a great solution, combining advanced technology with robust design to meet the unique demands of Southern African farming.

Advanced precision with GEOSPREAD technology

At the heart of the Exacta TL GEOSPREAD is its GEOSPREAD system, enabling section control in 1 metre increments. This precision ensures optimal fertiliser distribution, reducing overlap and minimising waste, which is especially beneficial in irregularly shaped fields common in Southern Africa. The system adjusts both the fertiliser flow rate and the spreading width automatically, adapting to varying field conditions in real-time.

Robust design for challenging terrains

The Exacta TL GEOSPREAD is built to withstand the rigours of Southern African farming. Its heavy-duty construction ensures durability, while features like the CentreFlow system provide consistent fertiliser flow, even on slopes. The spreader’s design ensures that fertiliser always contacts the vanes at the same point, maintaining accuracy regardless of terrain.

Intelligent weighing and calibration

Equipped with a dynamic weighing system, the Exacta TL GEOSPREAD continuously measures the quantity of fertiliser in the hopper, adjusting the application rate accordingly. This feature is crucial for maintaining consistent application rates, especially when dealing with varying fertiliser densities or when operating on uneven ground.

Seamless integration with precision farming tools

The spreader is 100% ISOBUS compatible, allowing for easy integration with various tractor terminals. Additionally, its compatibility with systems like IsoMatch GEOCONTROL facilitates variable rate application and automatic section control, enhancing efficiency and reducing input costs.

Adaptability to diverse crop and soil conditions

With working widths ranging from 12 to 54 metres and hopper capacities between 1 875 and 3 900 litres, the Exacta TL GEOSPREAD caters to various farm sizes and crop types. Its ability to handle different fertiliser types and application rates makes it suitable for the diverse soil and crop conditions found across Southern Africa.

In an environment where efficient resource utilisation and adaptability are key, the Kverneland Exacta TL GEOSPREAD stands out as a reliable partner for Southern African farmers. Its combination of precision technology, robust design, and adaptability ensures optimal fertiliser application, contributing to improved yields and sustainable farming practices.

For more information on the Kverneland Exacta TL GEOSPREAD and other precision farming solutions, visit Jupidex.co.za for your African Partner.