Kubota breaks new ground in Africa

Good news for farmers: Smith Power Equipment, importers of Japanese Kubota tractors, are expanding their market into Southern Africa. Smith Power Equipment had a very successful exhibition at NAMPO Cape at Bredasdorp in the Western Cape in September.

On display were a representative number of their extensive range of Kubota tractors and equipment, their V-line (RTVs), which include quadbikes and side-by-sides, as well as generators, which growing in importance in the present South African situation where everyday activities, and especially agriculture, are disrupted by load shedding.

Judging by the large number of visitors to the stand despite the cold, wet weather, the popularity of Smith Power Equipment’s brands is growing.

“We have had a very successful show with a lot of people visiting and showing a lot of interest in our products,” said Geoffrey Green, Digital Marketing Manager for Smith Power Equipment.

Japanese precision

Smith Power Equipment imports an extensive range of Kubota tractors, a Japanese brand, that is synonymous with quality, innovation, and technology. Besides the wide range of Kubota tractors ranging in size and power that make the machines suitable for a wide range of agricultural applications, there is also a range of implements to get every farm job done.

“All of our equipment is made to the highest, most stringent international standards, and meet the rigid and extensive demands of the SA market,” said Geoffrey.

Smith Power Equipment has been importing Kubota tractors since 2000. Kubota is internationally renowned as a brand, and the South African market is also showing growth. “We are growing very well and have seen increased demand for our extensive dealer networks that make up the local market.”

The Kubota range is built around the philosophy Earth for Life and sustainable, sufficient, and environmentally-friendly farming practices are first and foremost in their mind. Smith Power Equipment shares their view.

E-Kubota

Also on display were the E-Kubota range, which include the company’s more cost-effective solutions for entry-level and smaller farmers. “These are all very good quality machines that deliver on all the requirements for the local market.”

The general-purpose E-Kubota range includes five models, all of which have a 60 ℓ fuel tank and a lift capacity of 1 500 kg. This range is designed for all general farm applications, which may include haulage, tilling and other soil functions, as well as spraying of crops.

Generators

Smith Power Generators identified the best models for the South African consumer and small to medium enterprises which are suitable for home and business use. They also supply larger custom-built generators to suit clients’ needs.

The equipment is distributed and serviced through an authorised dealer network with more than 100 dealers countrywide.

Growing presence in Africa

Smith Power Equipment is looking to grow not only their own presence in Southern Africa, but also that of the Kubota range. “Dealers have been appointed in Namibia and Zimbabwe. We are also looking at Mozambique and other countries, even as far as Zambia.”

According to Geoffrey, they are also looking at appointing new dealers for the local market. “There is always a demand, always a need. South Africa is a very large country with a large agricultural community, and we are finding more and more dealers wanting to come on board.”