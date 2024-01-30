Kevlynn Dohne & Dormer ram sale – 6 February 2024

Kevlynn Dohne and Dormer 27 annual sale is around the corner. Their rams are reared on the veld with basic mineral supplements and are normally rationed in green feeding during the winter months, if available.

They generally select for a slightly broader crimp to our wool; however, we still maintain a clip average of between 19,0 and 19,5 micron.

Their 2023 wool clip averaged out at 19,0 microns. The test results on our sale rams indicated that they are under crimped – meaning they test finer than they look.

TIME: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

VENUE: Table Hill Farm – Dordrecht

OFFER: 45 Dohne Merino Rams

ORGANIZER: Sheard Auctioneers, 045-843-1043, marketing@sheard.co.za

More information here: https://www.sheard.co.za/event/kevlynn-dohne-dormer-ram-sale/

View the catalogue below:

Kevlynn-Catalogue-2024-web