Keep yourself and your wildlife save with Gallagher Animal Management’s electric wildlife fencing solutions

Some wildlife animals like certain game, lions, elephants and rhinos are dangerous to humans, especially in African safari lodges. The animals themselves also need protection against external threats and to protect them from escaping. That is where Gallagher comes in with their wildlife fencing solutions, to protect you and your wildlife.

It is the perfect solution for safe containment of animals in a select area, or to control animal movement on your farm. Electric fencing can also be used to achieve optimum pasture yields. The electric fence grid is created by using a combination of permanent electric pasture fence corridors, which are subdivided using portable electric fence subdivisions (like a ladder with moveable rungs), . It allows you to easily create daily pasture moves that you can vary in size from day to day depending on how quickly or slowly you want your cattle to progress through their pasture rotation.

This ladder-like electric fence layout gives you enormous control over the grazing impact that your cattle have on your pasture grasses. This pasture fence layout allows you to change the speed of your daily pasture rotation at any time during the growing season simply by changing how much grass you choose to include in each day’s pasture slice.

There is only one way: The Gallagher Animal Management way

Safe, easy to install, made to last and economical compared to non-electric fences, Gallagher’s electric fence systems offer a wide range of fencing options. Gallagher’s electric fence solution can be tailored to suit your specific needs.

Gallagher Animal Management focuses on sustainability and minimal environmental impact. Their approach emphasises wildlife-friendly fencing practices, allowing animals to move freely while minimising conflict with humans.

Gallagher Animal Management’s fencing for wildlife uses the i-series: i-series energizer remote and fault finder and i-series fence monitor. They are especially recommended to provide electrified barriers alongside wildlife passageways and crossings.

It is crucial to consider several factors when designing and installing wildlife fences to ensure the safety and well-being of both the animals and the people.

One of the primary considerations is the height of the fence. For instance, animals like baboons may attempt to scale shorter fences, leading to escapes or, worse, becoming trapped and dying in the process. High fences can prevent such incidents by deterring these animals from even attempting to climb.

Voltage is another critical factor. Large herbivores, such as elephants, may try to trample fences, especially in desperate situations. Therefore, it is essential to deliver the optimal voltage that deters but does not harm the animals.

Regular maintenance and monitoring of the fence are crucial because over time, animals or poachers can damage fences. Inspections help ensure the integrity of the fence, preventing animals from escaping or being injured.

Gallagher’s animal management fences offer several benefits:

Their energizers are designed to be efficient and effective over long distances, with consistent voltage throughout the fence.

The electrified wire strands used are thick enough to conduct the current fully, reducing the risk of short-circuits

Protect animals and people

It is cost-effective, safe, easy to install and made to last for the next generations.

For more information on this wildlife fencing, visit the Gallagher Animal Management website at www.gallaghersa.co.za, contact them on 011-974-4740, or send an e-mail to sales.za@gallagher.com. Their products are also available from cooperatives and other distributors all over South Africa.