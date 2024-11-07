Keep your windmill running with Jooste Cylinder’s products

If you are a livestock farmer and want your windmill to run smoothly, you should keep Jooste Cylinder’s number on your phone. They will answer all your questions, like ‘how do I prevent the windmill from over pumping the borehole’ or ‘how do I determine the size of the windmill wheel’.

Jooste Cylinder & Pump Company is the most popular windmill borehole cylinder producer in South Africa and Namibia, using modern materials such as stainless steel and polyurethane.

They pride themselves with quality products and an exceptional service.

Their range of products and what they do:

Cylinders

AS Cylinder is for boreholes from 0 to 60 meters deep.

RDS Cylinder is designed for boreholes deeper than 60 m.

Force head

The force head is fitted into a T-Piece on the last riser pipe to prevent water being forced out at the rod. The force head is available for 12 mm and 16 mm rods.

Ball/float valves

The Jooste float valve can deliver double the water supply under low pressure.

Ancillary equipment:

Sub assembly

The sub assembly is used to attach a submersible pump onto a cylinder (AS or RDS), enabling the use of the windmill and a submersible pump.

Pipe protectors – a must for every borehole

The pipe protectors are fitted onto the rods in the riser pipe and prevents the rods from ‘rubbing’ against the pipes. Two pipe protectors per rod should be fitted just below the thread of the rods (at either end of the rod).

Strainer adaptor (AS-SA)

A strainer adaptor with sieve can be fitted, to the bottom of the cylinder. The sieve prevents the intake of foreign objects into the cylinder that can damage the valves.

Rust retainer

The rust retainer is fitted on the last galvanised rod, before the cylinder, preventing rust or sand from settling in the cylinder.

Stroke adjuster

The stroke adjuster facilitates the task to adjust the stroke and can be installed between the galvanised rods and the wooden rod of the windmill.

Adaptor foot valves (AF*)

The adaptor foot valve is manufactured with female thread and is fitted to the bottom of the cylinder to accommodate a submersible pump or extension pipes.

Acetal adaptor (AFAA)

The acetal adaptor can be fitted to the bottom of the cylinder to accommodate a submersible pump or extension pipes and is part of the Sub Assembly.

A hand pump

The Jooste hand pump is a revolutionary breakthrough, designed to be easier to use than any other on the market. It is a relatively short stroke, spring loaded hand pump for rapid operation. With its adjustable leverage and equipped with a force head, it is designed to lift water as high as 10 m above the surface from a depth of 50 m deep boreholes.

The hand pump comprises a stainless steel top “cover”, galvanised steel body, handle and baseplate. It is suitable for household and rural water supply and can also be used for small-scale irrigation.

The hand pump can be used to pump water from depths of up to 60 metres, by either pulling the handle up or pushing it down, depending on how the pump is assembled.

They have parts and spares on everything. For more information contact them at 021-854-6518, info@joostecylinders.com or sent an e-mail to https://joostecylinders.com/