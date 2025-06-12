Keep your livestock happy and healthy with ADM Nutrition

676 words

In a fast-evolving agricultural landscape, precision, quality, and sustainability have become non-negotiables for successful animal production. ADM (Archer-Daniels-Midland), a global leader in human and animal nutrition, is at the forefront of delivering innovative, science-driven feed solutions that are as effective on smallholder farms as they are on large-scale commercial operations.

With over a century of global experience and one of the most extensive agricultural supply chains in the world, ADM connects farmers to powerful nutritional tools, innovative technology, and practical farm-based support. Their animal nutrition portfolio, tailored to meet the demands of various life stages and production environments, is now more accessible than ever for Southern African farmers.

Mycowatch® app

A standout among ADM’s latest digital innovations is the Mycowatch® app. This is a free-to-download tool that enables farmers and nutritionists to monitor mycotoxin risk with real-time precision. Mycotoxins, often invisible threats in feed, can severely compromise animal health, productivity, and overall profitability.

With Mycowatch®, farmers can access mycotoxin analytics instantly, giving them the data they need to make timely and informed decisions. The app, available on both Google Play and the Apple Store, is an essential tool in the modern feed safety arsenal to assist farmers in monitoring and preventing risks.

Watch the video below for more information on the app:

Lick Premix solution and animal feed premix & services

One such example is their Lick Premix solution, which provides targeted nutritional support for ruminants during critical growth and reproductive stages. By addressing specific seasonal deficiencies and metabolic demands, these premixes help livestock maintain condition, fertility, and resilience … one lick at a time.

ADM also offers a robust range of animal feed premixes and services, combining expert formulation, high-value consulting, and digital livestock performance tools. Each premix is built to meet precise nutritional requirements, optimising feed conversion and animal health across cattle, swine, and poultry sectors. With strict quality control and a focus on nutritional accuracy, these services give farmers the tools to achieve consistent and measurable results.

Keep your weaner pigs in perfect condition with POWERJET®

In the weaner pig segment, ADM has introduced POWERJET®, a plant-based feed additive designed to support gut health during the challenging weaning transition. Harnessing patented botanical extracts, POWERJET® works to protect intestinal integrity, reduce oxidative stress, and enhance nutrient absorption. This natural approach provides piglets with a stronger start and sets the stage for improved lifetime performance.

NURSY MILK PRO milk replacer

For young dairy animals, ADM’s NURSY MILK PRO is a premium milk replacer developed to support growth and immune development during the critical early life stages. Formulated with spray-dried milk products, highly digestible vegetable proteins, and quality fats, this milk replacer is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility to ensure consistency, safety, and nutritional reliability. Investing in early-life nutrition is one of the most effective ways to boost future herd productivity and long-term profitability.

ADM offers a variety of milk replacer products for calves, which includes classic, premier and power max.

ADM’s commitment to farm-level support is evident in how they blend global research with regional insight. Their network of field specialists across the globe works closely with farmers to ensure that every recommendation is adapted to local environmental conditions and livestock systems. Whether it’s tailoring a mineral premix for dry-season supplementation or supporting intensive dairy operations with calf nutrition, ADM’s approach is rooted in practical impact.

Their presence in the animal nutrition space is not only about supplying feed ingredients, it’s about delivering comprehensive solutions that are grounded in science, backed by technology, and shaped by decades of global experience. Their commitment to helping farmers thrive, regardless of location or scale, positions ADM as a true partner in sustainable agriculture.

For more information on ADM’s animal nutrition solutions, contact them on (+27)11-467-5915 or (+27)82-779-8937 or visit their website on www.adm.com or download the Mycowatch® app from your app store today.