JUSTBLiSS Naturals: Make time for yourself again

JUSTBLiSS are natural beauty products for your face, body, and hair. The owner, Ansulene Prinsloo, only uses natural products. She started JUSTBLiSS in 2020 after she decided to invest in herself again. She feels if your skin feels and smells nice, then you also feel good.

She started to make glycerine soap. She also made soap with different oils until she made body butter with hemp seed oil. Hemp is now her main ingredient.

JUSTBLiSS popular products are their Rooibos tea body butter, Whipped body butter, Miracle facial oil and Rose Garden body scrub.

Under their baby series: Pure Rooibos Tea body butter and bath and body oil.

For the kids: Unicorn Magic Mousse, Unicorn Magic Bubble Bath, Yum Yum Bubblegum Mousse, Yum Yum Bubblegum Bubble Bath, Lip Balms, Chill Pillz, Bath Bombs.

For teenagers: Tomato Soap Bar (for Acne), Activated Charcoal Scrub, Squalane Oil, Unicorn Magic Mousse, Lip Balms, Bath Bombs, Body Scrubs, Rooibos Tea Body Butters, Facial Scrubs en Jade Rollers.

Hands and feet: Pamper Candles, Peppermint & Lemongrass Foot Soak, Scrub and Butter. Rooibos Tea for the body can also be used at night.

Ansulene also look at your dogs with her Ashley’s Yummy Dog Treats. “These Peanut Butter treats are TOP QUALITY, made in house, and is a great source of protein, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids, which make them a healthy choice for you fur baby. They are free of harsh fillers, additives, or preservatives. This is not a CBD treat but an all-natural biscuit, consisting of hemp flour, powder and oil,” she says.

JUSTBLiSS also has the perfect products for your home. Liquid Wax Melts, Room, and Linen Mists and Clamshell Wax Melts. We also have a variety of Essential Oils that can be used in a diffuser/humidifier.

Ansulene feels clients must choose her product above others because her ingredients make them different. “Our signature oil, used in 90% of the products, is Hemp Seed Oil. Hemp oil is high in antioxidants (Vitamin A, C, E, and fatty acids).

The vitamins that she uses:

Hemp Seed Oil strengthens the outer layer of the skin so it can preserve water. This keeps skin looking and feeling firmer and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Hemp Oil also soothes stressed and irritated skin.

Vitamin A: It also increases cell regeneration, improves elasticity, and boosts collagen.

Vitamin C: Hydrating, skin brightening, and can help to fade pigmentation.

Vitamin E – high in antioxidants, minimizes damage to the skin and reduces the appearance of dark spots caused by UV rays.

“Our Miracle Facial Oil consists of six different plant oils, and is amazing for aging. We believe it is Botox in a bottle. We also believe in “less is more”, in other words fewer products that are needed to make a better impact. Our Miracle Oil also has a serum in it. It replaces the morning serum, eye cream and evening cream. It is only one product,” Ansulene says.

They also have a product for hair growth, because this is something every second person struggles with. “Our Zero Waste shampoo bars are very popular, especially the Rosemary and Mint.

“Rosemary is known to invigorate the scalp, promote hair growth, and improve circulation, all while providing natural antiseptic properties that help reduce dandruff and scalp irritation. This aromatic treat leaves your hair stronger, shinier, and full of life. With our shampoo bars you really don’t need a conditioner!

“The other superhero ingredient in our shampoo bar is prickly pear oil – Prickly pear oil stimulates blood circulation in the scalp, preventing hair loss and stimulating the growth of hair follicles. The hair is strengthened and looks healthier. It brings volume to fine hair. It also restores shine and smoothness to dull and damaged hair.

“Lastly, hemp oil! It is a fantastic addition to hair care. The omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in hemp oil play a pivotal role in promoting healthy hair growth and maintaining a well-nourished scalp,” Ansulene says.

They also have an Invigorating Hair Serum consisting of prickly pear, hemp oil and an essential oil blend known for hair growth.

JUSTBLiSS has a variety of either essential oil or fragrance oil scents. “It really is a matter of personal choice. Some of our customers love everything lavender, while others hate it. We use frankincense essential oil in our facial products as it is a natural anti-ageing solution for youthful and radiant skin. It stimulates the production of collagen, a protein responsible for maintaining the skin’s elasticity and smoothness. By promoting collagen synthesis, frankincense oil helps diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, giving the skin a more youthful and plump appearance. For this reason, it is one of the ingredients in our Miracle Facial Oil,” she says.

For a dry skin it is again their superhero ingredient, hemp seed Oil that will work.

“It rejuvenates and nourishes tight or dry skin and prevents flakiness and itchiness.

Hemp seed oil is rich in fatty acids that deeply nourish dry skin and protect it from drying out. If you have an itchy beard (for example), hemp seed oil is a great ingredient for you, as it is known to reduce dryness and irritation of the skin,” Ansulene says.

Ansulene also mentions her day to day products that she uses on herself:

For face: “I wash my face with our Avocado soap bar; I just love the feeling of a clean fresh face. I use a Magic Cloth to take off make-up. After that I use our Miracle Facial Oil,” Ansulene says.

For body: “I love the Elegant Whipped Body Butter in the winter and the Sandalwood Rooibos Tea Body Butter in the summer. The Sandalwood Deodorant is my favourite as it just smells so fresh – Our deodorants last 6 months!”

For Hair: “I only use the Rosemary & Mint Shampoo Bar as I have very fine hair. My “me-time” absolute favourite is the Rose-Garden Bath Salts,” she says.

Contact Ansulene at 083-300-6118, info@justbliss.co.za or visit their website at https://www.justbliss.co.za/.