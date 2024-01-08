John Deere celebrates the cream of the crop at 2023 awards ceremony

At the annual event, John Deere makes sure to celebrate the achievements and expertise of their workers.

The 2023 awards ceremony acknowledged the high level of expertise and skills that exist within the John Deere brand. These individuals from the agricultural, construction and finance sections have demonstrated how their knowledge has supported customers.

During the event, workers who excelled in their field were recognised and received a certificate of achievement.

Categories that were highlighted include:

Parts expert of the year

Parts sales branch of the year

