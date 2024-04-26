JAC Motors Introduces New T8 2.0L CTi for R399 900

JAC Motors announced the expansion of its T-Series double-cab range by introducing a T8 2.0L CTi 4×2 Lux derivative priced at R399 900. This expansion addresses intensified competition in the double-cab bakkie market, with new brands entering the local market facing significant competition from established competitors.

“As the market shifts towards lifestyle double-cabs, and with new brands entering the market, bakkie buyers now have additional options they can choose from,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, Chief Executive Officer of JAC Motors South Africa.

“Market research indicates that prospective double-cab buyers prioritise established local brands with extensive dealer networks and competitive pricing.”

Since its launch in 2017 with just ten dealerships and the X200 2.8L TDI 1.5-tonne forward-cab bakkie, JAC Motors South Africa has expanded its product line-up to include the T-Series double-cabs and N-Truck range, while also growing its dealer network to over 70 dealerships across Southern Africa.

In 2019, the T-Series expanded with the introduction of the T8 1.9L TDI, offering more than the T6 double-cab workhorse range. Responding to market demand in 2021, the T8 received upgrades, including a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine and enhanced features, boosting its performance.

Introduced in 2023 alongside the all-new luxurious T9, the T8 received a facelift and enhancements to boost its value proposition, featuring the new T8 2.0L CTi Super Lux line-up for the local market.

“As part of our T8 repositioning strategy, we aimed to offer a derivative priced under R400,000, ensuring tremendous value for buyers. The new T8 2.0L CTi 4×2 Lux derivative delivers on this; it is also packed with safety features for peace of mind motoring,” says Göbel.

Standard Specifications

Safety is deeply embedded in JAC Motors’ DNA, shaping its philosophy and commitment to include a comprehensive array of active and passive safety features in the T8 line-up. Airbags, a Traction Control System (TCS), Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-start Hold Control (HHC) demonstrate the company’s dedication to safeguarding drivers and passengers.

Further enhancing safety, it boasts disc brakes in the front and rear, complemented by an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Override System (BOS), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Safety features offered by the T8 Lux include a reverse camera, rear park distance sensors, remote keyless entry, and central locking with auto door locks to enhance the safety package.

The T8 Lux combines practicality and comfort and offers various appealing interior appointments, including leather seats, a multi-function steering wheel, an adjustable steering column, cruise control, an air-conditioner and electric windows.

A multi-information display instrument cluster informs drivers of vital information about their vehicle’s health and status. Keeping drivers and passengers connected, it comes standard with a user-friendly 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, offering Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Completing the well-appointed cabin, USB and 12V power sockets are discreetly placed within a closable compartment in the centre console, ensuring connectivity throughout every journey.

Fuel-efficient Powerplant

Featuring a responsive 2.0-litre common-rail turbo-diesel engine with an intercooler and Electrical Variable Geometry Turbocharger (EVGT), the T8 delivers 104 kW @ 3,600 rpm and 320 Nm torque, available between 1,600 to 2,600 rpm.

Paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, the powerplant harnesses all the available torque throughout its powerband, ensuring an effortless and relaxing driving experience. With an average fuel consumption of 7,8 L/100 km (combined cycle) for the 4×2 derivative, its 76-litre tank provides an approximate range of 1,000 kilometres.

“Customers provide tremendous feedback on the T8’s exceptional fuel efficiency, both in urban and open-road conditions, a key factor in purchasing decisions amidst rising petrol prices,” says Göbel.

Contemporary Lifestyle Design

The eye-catching T8 sets itself apart with its captivating and modern design and stylishly designed chrome-plated honeycomb grille, Xenon headlamps with built-in LED Daytime Running Lights, and Fog Lamps integrated into the front bumper.

The rugged appeal continues with bold black wheel arches while running boards and a style bar further enhance its commanding presence. For the 4×4 derivative, a customised black off-road style bar, rear step bumper, and side steps enhance its adventurous look.

The T8’s modern design seamlessly combines neat creases and sleek curves, complemented by attractive two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels with 265/60 R18 tyres. The ‘Double C’ LED tail-light design enhances visibility at night, adding a touch of distinction to its rear profile. Rear fog lamps complete the package.

Chassis Configuration

The T8 features a double-wishbone independent front suspension with coil springs, delivering enhanced handling and passenger comfort. This suspension system suppresses body roll and offers exceptional lateral rigidity, especially when the vehicle is heavily loaded or negotiating challenging off-road terrains.

Supported by a robust ladder frame suspension, including rear integral bridge support, the T8 features an ultra-wide body measuring 5,325 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,830 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,090 mm. Its turning radius of 6,2 metres allows for easy manoeuvrability in urban and difficult off-road driving conditions.

Its payload capacity of 900 kg features a double-skinned load box measuring 1,520 mm × 1,520 mm × 470 mm. To ensure lasting durability, the load box is coated with a corrosion-resistant truck bed liner, offering an extra layer of protection.

Off-road Credentials

The T8 4×4 features a proven ESOF electronically-controlled time-sharing four-wheel-drive system from BorgWarner, ensuring solid reliability. At the touch of a button, the driver can effortlessly switch between two-wheel drive (2H) and four-wheel drive (4H) at speeds up to 80 km/h.

It features a low-speed four-wheel drive (4L) selection with a torque amplification mode for even greater off-road ability. On the dashboard, buttons are conveniently located so that you can easily select the different driving modes. It is also equipped with a rear diff-lock to conquer challenging obstacles.

With an approach angle of 30.9⁰, a break-over angle of 23.5⁰ and a departure angle of 23.3⁰, complemented by 210 mm ground clearance, the T8 confidently takes on rough terrains and uneven landscapes.

Model Line-up and Pricing

The T8 line-up’s retail prices include 24-hour Roadside Assistance, a standard 5-year/100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, and a 5-year/100,000 km service plan. Service intervals are scheduled every 10,000 km.

The suggested retail prices of the T8 line-up (VAT incl.):

T8 2.0L CTI 4×2 Lux: R399 900

T8 2.0L CTI 4×4 Lux: R449 900

T8 2.0L CTI 4×2 Super Lux: R464 900

T8 2.0L CTI 4×4 Super Lux: R514 900

The T8 is available in six colours. A range of JAC Motors-approved accessories allows owners to personalise their vehicles to match their individual tastes.

For more information, visit www.jacmotors.co.za.