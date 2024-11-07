Jabeco sets farmers free

With Jabeco’s wireless automation irrigation infrastructure farmers can now shift their focus from water management and get down to the business of farming.

At Jabeco they understand that each farm is unique and requires a solution suited to the individual. This is why their wireless communication systems are developed to suit a wide range of client needs. They provide a complete management system to optimise your farm’s water use and resources while saving you time and money.

Going wireless with EcoWeb

Jabeco’s EcoWeb management software is a completely automated and integrated control system, developed by South African engineers. This system has a unique automation interface supported by Jabeco’s control modules in the field. This allows farmers to control a variety of irrigation, fertigation and other water related functions.

The scheduler handles all planned activities such as irrigation, borehole control, fertigation and more

The EcoWeb SCADA graphical user interface allows the user to view an onscreen representation of the infrastructure and the status of each field device

EcoWeb collects and stores all operational information from a variety of sensors in the field and provides a set of reports for analysing data

Customised alarms monitor the entire system and has fail safes to give you total peace of mind

The Jabeco integrated solutions

Information management system

This fully automated solution allows for real-time monitoring and control of a diverse setnof elements. System data is captured and maintained in a database, and can be used for reporting.

Wireless communication

By using wireless communication technology, Jabeco’s systems can provide data gathering and infrastructure control in areas where other communication technologies are not able to reach.

The standard wireless communication range is up to 3 km, with extended ranges of up to 10 km being achieved with directional Yagi antennas and good line of sight

The wireless Al communication modules can be configured as repeaters

The wireless communication supports bi-directional communication, which is essential for control of remote field systems

Control equipment

Jabeco provides robust, self-sustaining control equipment to manage a variety of analogue and digital devices in the field. These devices are specifically designed for reliability and easy maintenance.

The Jabeco system gives you control over:

Your irrigation equipment

Fertigation options

Dam levels

Climate tunnel control

Pivot controls

Your all-in-one stand-alone control

Jabeco systems are the simplest most cost-effective type of water management system, utilising stand-alone Jabeco products that directly control devices in the field without any user or other control system interaction.

To learn more about the various wireless irrigation system options Jabeco has to offer, visit their website at www.jabeco.co.za or e-mail info@jabeco.co.za.