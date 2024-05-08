Hit the brakes with Sintech

When it comes to braking systems, Sintech has the best technology. They are the sole suppliers of Svendborg hydraulic brakes, power units and soft braking options in South Africa.

Powerful brakes

Sintech’s upgraded braking system is designed for the ventilation fan industry in collaboration with Svendborg brakes.

This braking system features an active brake calliper, hydraulic pack, and control box. These all provide reliable and efficient braking performance.

The video control system for the bed fans is fully operated on its own. The system only needs a power supply to power the controls.

The control box has a built in UPS backup system which mainly controls the timer. The customisable timer settings range from one minute to thirty minutes, depending on the customer’s application.

When the system is energised, the calliper disengages from the brake disc and remains open during the operation. In the event of a power failure or dip, the UPS and timer will ensure that the brake system remains disengaged until the timer activates the hydraulic pack to engage the brakes with the set pressure from the accumulator.

This means that unforeseen power failures will not affect the system’s brake activation sequence, preventing any unnecessary brake engagement or damage to the calliper.

Once the timer has reached its set time, the control system will take the power away from the UPS which will activate the brake.

Once the power comes back, the system will reset the timer and the power will release your brakes.

Who is Sintech?

Sintech was established in 1984 as Tritec Sintered Products (Pty) Ltd. The name was later changed to Sintech which is an abbreviation ‘Sintered Technology’ which when applied to friction material is at the heart of the range of products they serve.

They offer services like:

Supplying of spare parts

Design and specification for new applications

Full service, inspection, and repair facility

On-site inspection and maintenance

Customer stock control and logistics

