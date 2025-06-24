Helicon Wildlife Services Game Auction

191 words

14 June 2025 – Auction results

Digital ad campaign results

Duration: The time during which the ad campaign was run.

Impressions: The number of times your ad campaign was displayed.

Reach: The number of people who saw your ad campaign at least once.

Clicks: The total number of times people took action on your ad campaign by clicking to view the auction on the SwiftVEE platform.

New registrations: The amount of new online registrations during the ad campaign duration.

Social media marketing

Total organic engagement on Social Media: 74

E-mail marketing

E-mail 1: Sent to 2 235 targeted users

E-mail 2: Sent to 2 263 targeted users

Total clicks on e-mail campaigns: 60

Organic clicks: The total number of times people took action on your social media posts by clicking to view the auction on the SwiftVEE platform

Online auction viewers: 2 626

Online auction viewership

Auction viewers: The number of people who viewed the auction on the SwiftVEE platform.

Auction viewership: The number of people who viewed the auction per country.

The next auction will be on the 9th of August.

For queries, contact marketing: marketing@swiftvee.com, 064-032-4839