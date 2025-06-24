Helicon Wildlife Services Game Auction
14 June 2025 – Auction results
Digital ad campaign results
Social media marketing
Total organic engagement on Social Media: 74
E-mail marketing
E-mail 1: Sent to 2 235 targeted users
E-mail 2: Sent to 2 263 targeted users
Total clicks on e-mail campaigns: 60
Online auction viewers: 2 626
Online auction viewership
The next auction will be on the 9th of August.
For queries, contact marketing: marketing@swiftvee.com, 064-032-4839
