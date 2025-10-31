Harvest Agri: Where smart farming meets simple solutions

1199 words

At Harvest Agri, we believe that to know your land is to measure it – and we’re here to make precision farming easier, smarter, and a whole lot more rewarding.

Farming has always been about hard work, intuition, and a deep respect for the soil. But today, it’s also about data, precision, and technology that empowers every grower – from backyard gardeners to large-scale farmers – to make informed, confident decisions. That’s where we come in.

Welcome to Harvest Agri, your trusted partner in helping you Cultivate, Calculate, and Celebrate the wonders of agriculture.

We’re more than a brand; we’re a movement toward smarter, data-driven farming that saves resources, boosts yield, and gives you the insights you need to grow with confidence. Whether you manage hectares of crops or a few precious plants, we’ll equip you with the tools and tech to understand your soil, your climate, and your crops – down to the smallest detail.

Because when you measure what matters, everything starts to grow better.

Our Mission: Precision with purpose

The saying goes, “You can’t manage what you don’t measure.” We couldn’t agree more.

At Harvest Agri, we’re dedicated to helping you transform everyday farming challenges into opportunities for growth. By integrating cutting-edge instruments and smart technology, we make it easy for you to monitor crop health, soil quality, and environmental conditions – all in real time.

The result? Better yields, less waste, and more sustainable farming practices that protect your land for the next generation.

We’re passionate about innovation, but we’re also practical. Our products are designed to be durable, easy to use, and field ready. Whether you’re walking through an orchard, managing a vineyard, or fine-tuning your irrigation system, our tools put accurate information right in the palm of your hand.

So, let’s bring science and soil together – and make precision farming something everyone can enjoy.

Instruments that empower you

We call it the heartbeat of precision – our curated range of agricultural instruments that turn data into decisions.

We’ve handpicked the best tools for farmers, horticulturists, and consultants who want more than guesswork. From moisture and sap meters to ion and pH testers, our instruments combine advanced technology with reliability you can count on.

Laqua Meters – Measure with pleasure

Welcome to the future of smart measurement. Our Laqua SAP meters are more than tools – they’re your new best field buddies. Designed for instant readings of sodium, potassium, calcium, nitrates, pH, and electrical conductivity, these meters give you real-time data that helps you predict, optimise, and grow.

With Laqua technology in your hands, you’ll know exactly what your plants need and when they need it. That means healthier crops, higher yields, and less resource waste – all powered by precision data.

Laqua Twin Starter Kit – 4 Meters (Na, K, Ca, NO₃)

Our Ion Meter Starter Kit is the ultimate nutrient management tool for farmers who value precision. The kit includes four essential meters – Sodium (Na⁺), Potassium (K⁺), Calcium (Ca²⁺), and Nitrate (NO₃⁻) – giving you everything you need to assess plant sap nutrient levels in real time.

Accurate, efficient, and easy to use, this starter kit empowers you to make informed decisions in the field, ensuring your crops get exactly what they need to thrive. It’s field science made simple.

Compact pH Meter – Quick Plant Health Check

Healthy plants start with a balanced pH. If your plant tissue pH is off, your crops become more vulnerable to pests and disease. With the LaquaTwin pH meter, you can test pH in sap, soil, or water instantly – no lab waiting times, no delays.

This pocket-sized powerhouse gives you fast, accurate readings so you can act immediately. Maintaining that perfect pH of around 6.4 has never been easier – protecting your crops, improving nutrient uptake, and keeping your farm in top shape.

Horiba Laqua Twin EC Conductivity Meter

Small sample, big insights. The Horiba Laqua Twin EC meter measures the conductivity of a solution from just a drop – perfect for monitoring nutrient availability in soil or sap.

In farming, nutrient ions in the soil solution determine how well your plants absorb food. This EC meter precisely measures ion concentration and mobility, giving you a snapshot of soil health and salinity levels. With automatic calibration and temperature compensation, it’s ideal for water and soil quality monitoring, nutrient management, and salinity control.

Reliable, portable, and highly accurate – it’s the go-to choice for anyone serious about growing smarter.

Sodium Sap Meter

Meet the Pocket Sodium Meter, your quick and precise partner for measuring sodium levels in plant sap or soil solutions. Using just 0,3 ml of a sample, it delivers accurate readings instantly.

No beakers, no fuss – just place a few drops on the flat sensor and get results. With features such as automatic calibration, temperature display, auto hold, and a 30-minute power-off function, it’s a compact yet powerful tool. Waterproof, dustproof, and built to last, it’s perfect for on-the-go farmers who need dependable data in seconds.

Calcium Sap Meter

The Pocket Calcium Meter takes precision to the next level. It measures calcium ion concentration in just a 0,3 ml sample – no complicated equipment, no wasted time.

It’s built tough with IP67 waterproofing, a replaceable sensor, and up to 400 hours of battery life. Whether you use Lime, Gypsum, Calcium Nitrate or Pur Cal, this meter lets you track calcium uptake in real time. Think of it as your plant’s personal health monitor – compact, clever, and incredibly reliable.

Compact Potassium Meter

Say hello to the Pocket Potassium Meter, your portable powerhouse for accurate potassium readings. Like its counterparts, it measures from a small 0,3 ml sample and adjusts to your calibration preferences.

Ideal for monitoring fertiliser use – from Potassium Sulphate to Super Potassium – it helps you track uptake and maintain the perfect nutrient balance. Sturdy, waterproof, and easy to use, it’s a must-have for farmers who want to keep their crops strong and thriving.

Compact Nitrate Meter

Meet the Pocket Nitrate Meter, your key to understanding nitrogen availability in real time. It directly measures nitrate ion and nitrate-nitrogen concentrations quickly and precisely, even from viscous or solid samples.

This portable meter features automatic calibration, temperature display, and an IP67 waterproof rating. Whether you’re working with Urea, Ammonium Nitrate or LAN, you’ll know exactly how fast and effectively your crops are absorbing nitrogen. With real-time nitrate tracking, you can fine-tune feeding schedules, prevent nutrient waste, and boost yield.

Join the Harvest Agri family

We’re proud to work alongside farmers, consultants, and innovators across South Africa and beyond – people who care deeply about their land and want to grow sustainably.

With Harvest Agri, you don’t just buy equipment – you join a community of forward-thinking growers who believe in data, science, and the art of farming smarter, not harder.

We’re here to help you cultivate success, calculate your progress, and celebrate your results. Because the future of farming is already here – and it starts with knowing what your land is telling you.

Contact details

Office: +27 81 020 0180

Email: info@harvestagri.co.za

Hours: Monday to Friday 8am-4pm | Closed weekends

Harvest Agri – turning knowledge into growth, and growth into success.