GROW time with John Deere at NAMPO 2024

John Deere believes in looking after the farmers, who look after the people. This year their theme for NAMPO 2024 was ‘it’s grow time’.

With the focus being placed on environmentally friendly farming, lowering input costs, and ensuring profitability, John Deere’s latest technology reaffirms why they are global leaders in the market. Their stand was once again one of the highlights at the expo and they exhibited their latest products and services to help farmers achieve optimal production.

Precision Ag solutions

John Deere’s Precision Ag solutions include tools such as advanced sensors, GPS guidance systems, automated machinery, and data analytic platforms. These tools enable farmers to make more informed decisions and enhance their crop yields while reducing costs in a sustainable manner.

The John Deere S7 combine harvester

The new John Deere S7 Combine Harvester drew a lot of attention. This state-of-the-art beast of a machine is the most technologically advanced combine in the industry. With new futures like Combine Harvest Automation and Ground Speed Automation, farmers can expect to see a reduction in fuel consumption and grain loss, and enjoy increased productivity and operator efficiency. With satellite images and front facing cameras, customers get the added benefit of predictive yield maps, to allow greater precision and efficiency.

The John Deere 9R640 tractor

John Deere went really big with the 9R640 tractor. Being the largest tractor in Africa, the 9R640 now enables commercial farmers to operate larger implements, work swiftly, and achieve greater precision. The 9R460 covers more ground and recently proved its exceptional performance of using only five litres of fuel per hectare while operating at an engine load of 44% and pulling a 56-tine wheat seeder in the Western Cape.

The 6R mid-size tractor series

After a long wait John Deere has introduced their 6R series tractors to South African farmers. The 6R215, 6R230 and 6R250 models offer technologically advanced medium-weight tractors designed for heavy-duty tillage, planting, spraying, spreading, and transportation tasks. These tractors are equipped with the StarFire 7500 GPS receiver, G5/ G5 Plus Command Centre and JD Link modems.

The 6B series tractors

Continuing this impressive performance, John Deere recently launched the powerful 6-cylinder 6150B tractor. The 6150B is the sixth model in the popular 6B series. Boasting a powerful 111 kW, the 6150B features the same reliable 6,8 litre 6-cylinder engine known for its performance, torque output, fuel efficiency and durability. It includes a premium operator’s cab, a 24F/12R 40 km/h gearbox with Hi/Lo and forward/reverse features. It has a robust CAT ll 3-point lift with 5 400 kg capacity while the 6150B’s standard 80 l/min 200 bar open hydraulic system with three hydraulic control valves enhances this machines effectiveness and productivity in the field.

The 5080EN tractor

For medium sized farming operations, John Deere has launched the dynamic and powerful 5080EN tractor. This powerhouse of a machine boasts a 60- kW engine which effortlessly handles a variety of tasks. The 5080EN is focused on operator comfort and features a spacious ergonomic cabin to deliver a fatigue-reducing environment for extended work hours.

The 540M and 520M loaders for tractors

The bespoke John Deere 540M front loader for the 6B 4-cylinder tractors and 520M front loader for the 5E series tractors were also recently introduced in South Africa. These loaders offer fully integrated solutions that complement the tractors. The loaders feature a durable and functional design frame and are ideally suited for applications in grain, hay, silage, sugar, or specialty cultivation processes. The 540M and 520M include mechanical ‘self-levelling’.

The 1725C planter

If you want to plant for success, this is the planter for you. The 1725C was announced at the John Deere exhibition and boasts features like the John Deere MaxEmerge 5e or ExactEmerge driving units as well as cutting-edge electrical drive units. With customisable options like hydraulic downward pressure on each row unit, row cleaners and various closing wheels, the units can be tailored to each customer’s requirements. As an added benefit it has the latest SeedStar monitor technology, including Mobile Row Unit Run Off and ConnectMobile.

The L341R high density large square baler

Designed to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the baling process, the L341R baler is engineered with a robust construction and advanced technology. It features a high-capacity bale chamber that promises consistent uniform and well-formed bales. The innovative design minimises crop loss and preserves bale integrity. The cutting-edge technology allows for swifter bale cycles and effective handling of diverse crop types.

Financial solutions

Even with all this new technology, John Deere knows that managing your farm’s finances comes first. That is why they offer personalised financial solutions designed to enable growth and prosperity. John Deere is committed to understanding the unique needs of each industry and is dedicated to driving success. Herman Groenewald, General Manager of John Deere Financial South Africa, assured farmers that they go beyond financing; they are partners in the success of farming. John Deere provides innovative financial solutions which enable you to get the equipment you need without putting unnecessary strain on your business.