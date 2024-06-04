Good news for farmers: Jooste Cylinders develops a leak proof HDPE float valve

A float valve that needs to be supervised serves no purpose at all. Jooste Cylinders showed farmers a HDPE leak proof float valve at NAMPO. They also have water pump cylinders, force heads, ancillary equipment, parts and spares.

Jooste Cylinder & Pump Co (PTY) Ltd was established by Christie Jooste in 1967. He manufactured the first stainless steel windmill borehole cylinder in 1989 and won the “Cullinan Good Engineering Design Award” a few years later. And the company is still standing.

In December 2013, the company was sold to Conleth Costigan. He brought with him a new vision: a vision to expand the market in South Africa and Africa, to develop new products and to improve existing products like their float valves.

Float valves can be used to prevent overfilling or overflow of tanks when the liquid needs to be diverted rather than dumped in a drain. These valves are commonly used in various applications, including water supply systems and agricultural irrigation. The primary function of a float valve is to open or close in response to changes in the liquid level to maintain a predetermined level. Farmers use it in their water troughs and tanks. They use modern materials such as stainless steel and polyurethane.

The HDPE float valve guarantees maximum water flow with a leak-proof seal. The ball is manufactured from closed-cell polyurethane which ensures that the ball will always float, even if it has been damaged by livestock.

The new and improved HDPE float valve is produced in two different sizes, namely 25 mm for high pressure (10 bar) with a flow capacity of over 20 000 ℓ/hr and a 32 mm for low pressure (3 bar) with a flow capacity of up to 30 000 ℓ/hr.

Advantages:

Leak-proof seal

Corrosion resistant

The ball will always float

Valve can be changed

Easy to install

Easy to service

Jooste Cylinders are also in Namibia. For more information about their float valve or other products, you can contact Jooste Cylinders & Pump Co (PTY) ltd on 021-854-6518 or send an e-mail to orders@joostecylinders.com. Also visit www.joostecylinders.com.