Give your calves and lambs the best start with ADM’s Nursy Milk Replacer

In today’s farming environment, every producer knows that the long-term performance of a herd begins in the first few months of life. For calves and lambs, this early growth phase, particularly the first six months, is a critical window that determines their future health, productivity, and profitability. Investing in early-life nutrition is not simply an expense, but an investment in the long-term success of your farm.

That is where ADM Nutrition’s Nursy Milk Pro steps in. Specially formulated as a complete milk replacer feed for calves and lambs, this product provides the ideal balance of nutrients to support optimal growth, strong immunity, and healthy development.

Composition

Nursy Milk Pro contains a carefully balanced mix of milk products, vegetable fats, products and by-products of oleaginous seeds, cereal grains, essential vitamins, and minerals, everything a growing calf or lamb needs in one convenient product.

What makes Nursy Milk Pro different?

Nursy Milk Pro is made with 66% high-quality milk products and enhanced with innovative ingredients such as Oïlis and probiotics. Together, these components promote excellent digestibility, gut health, and energy supply.

The formula also includes:

High levels of Vitamin E and organic selenium to strengthen immunity.

to strengthen immunity. Vegetable proteins and fats of high biological value for steady growth.

of high biological value for steady growth. Spray-dried milk products for superior digestibility.

for superior digestibility. High solubility in warm water for ease of preparation.

Every batch is produced in ADM’s GMP-certified facilities, ensuring consistent quality and reliability, because healthy calves today mean productive dairy cows tomorrow.

Practical feeding advice

To get the most out of Nursy Milk Pro, ADM recommends the following good practices:

Always use clean feeding equipment.

Feed calves at regular times to establish routine.

Provide a starter feed, fresh water, and hay from the first days of life.

Periodically check that water is drinkable.

Always close the bag after use to keep freshness intact.

How to raise healthy lambs using Nursy Pro

Newborn orphaned lambs are at high risk of dying due to malnutrition, disease or exposure to the elements.

Here are a few tips to raise healthy lambs using Nursy Pro:

To do list

Ensure lambs get colostrum directly after birth. It might be needed to milk the ewe by hand and feed weak lambs by bottle. If colostrum isn’t available, make use of colostrum substitutes.

Give newborn lambs small and frequent meals. Aim to feed (total amount of milk) through 6-8 times per day in, small amounts (app.200ml – 250ml per feeding). This is critical to prevent digestive upsets! Lambs will naturally only drink a few sips from the ewe at a time throughout the day.

Feed Nursy Pro at a lukewarm temperature.

Sterilize milk bottles and teats after use. Wash milk bottles and teats with hot water or in a dishwasher after feeding.

Hold the milk bottle at a 90°angle when feeding young lambs. This ensures that the milk does not flow too fast. Drinking too fast can result in digestive upsets.

Excess Nursy Pro (mixed with water) should be stored in the fridge and will last for 24 hours.

Supply high quality creep feed and wean lambs when creep feed is being consumed at an average of 200g/lamb/day.

Do not

Do not make the hole in the teat larger. This will result in lambs drinking too fast which can result in digestive upsets.

Do not overfeed lambs. This can result in digestive upsets such as diarrhea.

Only perform tube feeding if properly trained.

How to raise healthy calves using Nursy Pro

Newborn orphaned calves are at high risk of dying due to malnutrition, disease or exposure to the elements.

Here are a few tips to raise healthy calves using Nursy Pro.

To do list

Ensure calves get colostrum directly after birth. It might be needed to milk the cow by hand and feed weak calves by bottle. If colostrum isn’t available, make use of colostrum substitutes.

Give newborn calves small and frequent meals. Try and feed 6-8 times per day small amounts. This is critical to prevent digestive upsets! Calves will naturally only drink a few sips from their mother at a time throughout the day.

Feed Nursy Pro at a lukewarm temperature.

Sterilise milk bottles after use. Wash milk bottles with hot water or in a dishwasher after feeding.

Hold the milk bottle at a 90° angle when feeding young calves. This ensures that the milk does not flow too fast. Drinking too fast can result in digestive upsets.

Excess Nursy Pro should be stored in the fridge and will last for 24 hours.

Supply high quality creep feed and wean calves when creep feed is being consumed at an average of 1,5 – 2 kg/calf/day for 3 consecutive days and body weight has doubled.

Do not

Do not make the hole in the teat larger. This will result in calves drinking too fast which can result in digestive upsets.

Do not overfeed calves. This can result in digestive upsets such as diarrhoea.

Only perform tube feeding if properly trained.

ADM – Your partner in animal nutrition

With decades of expertise, ADM is more than just a feed supplier. They are your partner in driving herd health, productivity, and profitability. By choosing Nursy Milk Pro, you are securing the foundation for a stronger, healthier, and more productive herd in the future.

For more information on ADM’s animal nutrition solutions, contact them on (+27)11-467-5915 or (+27)66-483-3398 or visit their website on www.adm.com.