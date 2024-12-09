Get peace of mind on your farm with Gallaghers’ electric fencing solutions

417 words

Securing your farm is not only about keeping your family safe, but protecting your crops and livestock as well. No one knows this better than Gallagher Animal Management, and this is why they bring you the latest in electric fencing technology, to give you the peace of mind you need.

Electric fencing is perfect for keeping wild animals away from your livestock or crops, and keeping your livestock inside the borders. Gallagher Animal Managements’ iSeries Fence Energizers electrify your fence to give unwanted animals a shock to deter it without causing any harm. With Gallagher Animal Management’s wide range of iSeries Fence Energizers, you can power your fence your way.

This series can be battery or solar powered and is designed to ensure that more power reaches the end of your fence line while adapting the voltage output to provide power even if a fence fault occurs.

These energizers are proven to withstand all weather conditions and even have built-in lightning protection.

Gallagher Animal Management has portable and permanent solutions. They also provide offset retro fencing if you have an existing or new conventional fence that you would like to protect.

Gallaghers’ wide range of energizers are made for small-scale and hobby farms up to large corporate farms.

With Gallagher Animal Management you do not only get a superb electric fence, but also full control, that is why their iSeries range includes accessories that provide you with remote monitoring and management.

These accessories include Fence Monitor to measure the performance of your fence, as well as fault finding equipment which enables you to easily with find faults for quick and easy repairs.

Time is money, and that is why the Gallagher Ag Mobile app allows you to monitor and control your energizers from your phone. You can check the status of your fence at any time from any place, and even get a notification if something goes wrong.

Sometimes moving your cattle to a new grazing pasture can be difficult, but with the Smart Fence you have a portable, instant all-in-one electric fence system solution. This temporary fencing system provides you all the security that you will receive in a permanent solution, only in an easily transportable package.

With Gallagher’s electric fencing solutions, it is not a question of how but when. Rest peacefully at night knowing your livestock and crops are safe.

