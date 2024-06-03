For the best rubber products available, turn to Blimptek

If you are looking for quality rubber products for the agricultural, industrial or automotive industry? Look no further than Blimptek.

Blimptek is a rubber product development company with a large range of rubber and bespoke products for several industries.

With more than 50 years of business and product experience clients can be assured that they will get the best advice, best price, fastest turnaround time and quality products.

Wide range of products on offer:

Interlocking floor systems

PVC interlocking floor tiles and floor sheeting can be used in gyms, workshops, garages and office spaces.

Their 500 mm x 500 mm x 5 mm interlocking tiles are made from high-quality recycled PVC

These tiles are versatile, easy to clean, ideal for light to medium duty application and easy to install

Special rates are offered for bulk supply to wholesale clients

Rubber mountings

These mountings are suites for everything that is subjected to vibration stress and need to be supported by flexible mountings to cushion the shock. Like car engines, generators, compressors and vibrating tables among others.

They have a wide variety of mounting rubbers available and can custom make rubbers according to your requirements. These include Buffer mountings, fail safe mounts, oval mountings, cone mounts, machine mounts, spring mounts and anti-vibration pads.

Dock fenders

Blimptek has dock fenders in shapes and sizes that can be used on trucks, parking bay areas and boats. These pure compound rubber raw materials are used to ensure longevity, quality and peace-of-mind.

Brick grabs

Known for their excelelnt quality, Blimptek’s brick grab rubbers are manufactured from first-rate materials to withstand the toughest working conditions. Designed to grip and transfer strapped tiles and bricks, they provide a steady grip and protect tiles and bricks from damage.

Blimptek’s brick grabs are suitable for most cranes, trucks and forklifts.

They have Consani, Kennis and Abel brick grabs available.

Rubber sheeting and cut to size sections.

Blimptek can supply rubber sheeting in rolls or cut to a required size. Theses sheets can be used for lining vehicles, trucks, work benches, floors or virtually any surface that can be covered with rubber sheeting.

To learn more about what Blimptek has to offer visit their Facebook page or send an e-mail to wynand@blimptek.com.