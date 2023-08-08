Female farmer proves; Breaking tradition can lead to excellence

by Tisha Steyn Dr Liesel Foster is the youngest of four daughters. She grew up on the farm Quaggafontein just outside the southeastern Free State […]

by Tisha Steyn

Dr Liesel Foster is the youngest of four daughters. She grew up on the farm Quaggafontein just outside the southeastern Free State town of Zastron, where her family has been living since the late 1800s.

“I broke family tradition and went to high school at Hoërskool Zastron – my mother, sisters, aunts, and cousins all finished their schooling at an all-girls school in Bloemfontein!”

Horses kept her home

Her interest in horses and participation in endurance rides made it impractical for her to make the move to Bloemfontein.

Because of the proximity to the town, she was able to spend every afternoon and weekends on the farm. “As a kid I was always outside busy with the horses and in the vegetable garden. As I got older, I would sometimes join my father while he went about his daily farming tasks.”

When the time came to decide on a career, she was not sure what she wanted to study, so she decided to make the bold move to go and work on a farm in Australia, but that did not materialise.

“I could only leave in April, so I decided to wait the time out on the farm. But my father, Jack Human, and I had a disagreement, so I immaturely and stubbornly decided that I couldn’t last another three months on the farm.”

The only tertiary institution that would accept her after applying so late was Glen Agricultural College in Bloemfontein. “It was here that I came to realise that I actually loved learning about how to manage cattle and sheep farming enterprises, and all the variables that have an impact on them.”

She completed her Certificate in Agriculture at Glen Agricultural College and her Diploma in Agriculture at Potchefstroom Agricultural College. For her degree, Masters, and PhD, she attended the Central University of Technology in the Free State.

Farming

Once again breaking with tradition, Liesel returned to the family farm to farm alongside her father from 1999 until 2003. She has since farmed on her own and lives with sons, Jack (12) and William (8), the fifth generation, on the farm on the banks of the Orange River.

She farms with Drakensberger cattle and owns the Quaggafontein Drakensberger Stud, as well as Dohne-Meatmaster-cross sheep.

Research for her PhD was conducted from 2011 to 2014 on her family farm.

Theme for PhD

“There are many companies manufacturing lick supplements, each with their own agents giving information and advice about supplementation and claiming that their product is the best. Whose advice do you follow?”

Farmers are continually looking for means to increase production and profitability of their extensive livestock enterprises. They often focus only on measures that would increase production, as production is the profit equation component that directly affects income from the enterprise. Liesel says farmers also need to focus on cost management, another factor in the profit equation.

“Many reports have been published on the marked effect of supplementary feeding on animal reproduction and growth under extensive grazing conditions in certain areas. As a result, supplementary feeding has become a general practice in the South African livestock farming industry. “

The nutritive value of veld and, moreover, its ability to support animal production, as well as the role of supplementary feeding in promoting animal production, should be studied under realistic and practical grazing conditions.

“Needless to say, any input regarding supplementation should be positively reflected in animal performance and the increase in output must be economically justifiable. The purpose of this study was therefore to investigate the effect of three different levels of lick supplementation on the production and profitability of a beef herd kept extensively on mixed veld.”

The study

The vegetation on the farm is typical of mixed veld with a grazing capacity of 5 to 7 ha/LSU.

A total of 150 Drakensberg cows were randomly allocated to three supplementary treatment groups. Supplementation levels were similar to levels recommended by animal nutritionists and typical of levels used under farming conditions.

Traits measured were calf birth weight, 100-day and weaning weights of calves, cow weight at weaning, inter-calving period (ICP), conception rate (CR) and body condition score (BCS) of cows.

Pre-trial management of the cows was identical, all the cows were pregnant, and their calves weaned before the commencement of the study. The cows were initially stratified into age groups and then randomly subdivided into one of three treatment groups, Treatment 1 (T1), Treatment 2 (T2) and Treatment 3 (T3).

A three-phase supplementation programme was used in which the production year was divided into three periods, namely a summer, early winter, and a late winter supplementation period.

Commercially available supplementation formulations were used, and the ingredients mixed on site as well as one pre-mixed supplement. The intake of the supplements was accurately recorded on a herd level. The supplements were available on an ad libitum basis but never exceeded the maximum recommended daily intake.

The nutrient composition and raw material inclusion rate (%) of the summer supplementation treatments are presented in Table 1.

The veld was managed according to the principles of the three-camp-Elionorus-cattle grazing system developed by Van der Westhuizen (2014) and the stocking rate maintained at 7,2 ha/animal unit (AU). Treatment groups were rotated between camps fortnightly to minimise a possible “camp effect” on their performance.

The cows were mated during summer (mid-December to end March) and calves weaned according to age from April to June. Single-bull mating was applied, and bulls were rotated between treatment groups every two weeks.

Conclusion: Not economically justifiable

Owing to the high intake and cost of the ready-mixed mineral supplement (50 g P/kg and 150 g CP/kg) offered to the T1 Supplementation Treatment Group in summer compared to the mineral supplement (60 g/kg) offered to the T2 and T3 Supplementation Treatment Groups, as well as the higher recommended intake of the winter and late winter supplements offered to the T1 Treatment Group, the T1 Treatment Group would have to perform considerably better than the T2 and T3 Treatment Groups to cover expenses.

“This was not found in this trial as the conception rate and ICP were not affected by the supplementation treatment,” she concludes.

Even though T1 Treatment Cows weaned slightly heavier calves, the difference was not sufficient to make this practice economically justifiable.

On veld in the south-eastern Free State that is in a good condition and is well managed, the highest economic return is achieved by supplementing beef breeder cows with a mineral (60 g P/kg) supplement in the wet season (summer) and a protein and mineral supplement of which the majority (96%) of the protein is derived from NPN (in this case urea) in the dry season (winter).

Do I put the conclusions to practice?

“I implemented these findings in my farming operation until 2022. Due to the massive increase in urea and phosphate prices, I have subsequently adjusted the basic lick recipe. The supplements I give currently are based on the principles of the Australian animal nutritionist Terry McCosker.”

Contact Dr Liesel Foster at foster liesel@gmail.com for more information.

Read the thesis here: https://www.sasas.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Foster-5-December-2018a.pdf

Read more about Terry McCosker here: https://www.projectpioneer.com.au/terry-mccosker-transforming-agriculture/